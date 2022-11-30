Wednesday we wake up to a few heavy downpours which will create localized high water in poor drainage areas and standing water on roadways. The morning commute will be slick to say the least. Winds will be howling around 25-30mph with 40+mph winds on higher ridges. Temps, however, warm to near 60 degrees by mid morning before crashing hard by dinner time into the 30s and 20s for overnight lows.

Wednesday will be a day of changing conditions. Hour by hour, mile by mile you’ll want to expect change. Heavy rain last night through this morning has saturated our grounds. As temps fall throughout the day we’ll see a flash freezing event for the evening commute. Black ice on bridges and overpasses is likely, just in time for the 5pm rush hour. Take it slow and arrive alive.

Bridges and overpasses can freeze when ground temps drop below 37 degrees.

DECEMBER 1st – Thursday we feel the effects of the cold front from the previous day. Sunshine returns but not the warmth as we struggle our way to the low to mid 30s. The winds will subside some as the day goes on but wind chills will make it feel like the single digits and teens most of the day. The sudden cold will also create slick travel with patch black ice. A fitting start to meteorological winter if we do say so ourselves.

TOYS FOR TOTS Friday we remain dry with sunshine and this time we bring back the warmth! We’ll see the 50s return across the region as we continue on our rollercoaster run this week. Be sure to stop by and see our 59News crew in Beckley, Princeton, and Lewisburg for our annual Toys for Tots drive!

Saturday we’ll still make our way to the 50s after a chilly start. Another quick hitting system is set to move in my mid morning bringing scattered showers at first with hit and miss heavy rain in the afternoon.

Sunday we start the day in the 30s with a few showers here and there but most of us will stay dry through the dayside of things. Temps push into the low 50s ahead of a warm front which will bring showers once again Sunday night.

Monday showers continue to move through the region so keep the umbrella close by. Highs still ‘mild’ in the mid 50s.

Tuesday our showers continue for the morning but eventually push out for the evening. As showers fade, we could see some mixing and even wet snow flakes for the higher terrains with little accumulation expected. Highs in the 50s but overnight lows drop into the 20s and 30s.

In your extended forecast the rollercoaster ride continues as far as rain chances go. Temps steady themselves a bit in or around the 50s however, a strong cold front is looking promising for the first week of December which looks to bring back that winter feel with a good chance at some flurries. We’ll keep you posted!

WEDNESDAY

Rain, heavy at times. Windy. Temps falling. Highs in the mid 50s falling to 30s by dinner.

THURSDAY

Sun returns. Very Cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and warmer! Highs back in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Mix of sun/clouds. Rain moves in. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Lingering showers, otherwise sunny. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

More rain, some sun. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers, heavy at times. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mtn. snow flurries AM, sunny PM. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and much colder! Highs near freezing.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and chilly. Highs near 40.