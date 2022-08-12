Friday morning a weak cold front pushes through bringing a few clouds and sprinkles but should be out of our region by mid morning. After which, dry and cooler air moves in clearing us up for the day. Very few clouds in the sky this afternoon means high UV indexes so remember the sunscreen today. Highs struggle to reach the mid 70s.



Friday night will be a shock to some as we drop temps quickly into the 50s with some of our higher elevations and sheltered valleys falling into the upper 40s by pre-dawn Saturday morning.

Saturday we start the day chilly with some in the 40s! However, we’ll see lots of sunshine but cooler air is here to stay as most of us struggle to reach the low to mid 70s.

Sunday once again feels like fall with sunshine for everyone and temps in the upper 70s. Humidity starts to creep up ahead of our next rain maker. While most of us stay dry, showers move in overnight from south to north so the farther south you are, the earlier in your Sunday evening you can expect showers.

Monday will be a mixed bag kind of day with isolated showers roaming the region. Not all will see rain but the threat of a shower will be with us for the entire day. With the mix of sun, clouds, temps fall once again into the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will likely feature a few more scattered showers early here and there but overall, a weak high pressure system tries to move in. As the day continues, showers become less but don’t expect a quick, or even long lasting, clearing.

Wednesday will be another day with isolated showers towards the evening hours with most of us staying dry. Temps still cool in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday is another day of more dry hours than not but showers will remain part of your day so don’t forget the umbrella. Highs still well below average as we continue in this “false fall” as they struggle to make it to the mid 70s.

In our extended forecast, a few rain showers return back into the forecast as a few systems make their way through. This could mean a bit more unsettled weather in the works for the West Virginia State Fair during the following week. No August 90 degree days just yet.

Late summer storms can bring all sorts of dangers from strong winds, flash flooding, and hail so be sure to stay ahead of the storms with the StormTracker59 app for either Google or Android devices. You can also follow along with our interactive radar, track power outages, and view video forecasts right from our website! Having 3 ways to get alerts to weather dangers is the best way to stay safe when summer storms push in.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy start, Mostly sunny PM. Cool. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Sunny day, Rain Late. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

PM isolated storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers return. Highs in the upper 70s

WEDNESDAY:

Off and on showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Few scattered storms again. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Cool. Highs in the upper 70s

SATURDAY:

Iso. Storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

More Showers. Highs in the upper 70s