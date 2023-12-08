Friday will be a good day overall with sunshine a plenty. After a chilly morning, temps warm up quickly with the help of southwest winds into the upper 50s with some pushing the 60 degree mark. With less in the way of winds, we’ll feel like thermometers report for an above average, comfortable day. If you are out and about, be sure to stop by our 59News Toys for Tots drive. Our 59News team will be at three Wal-mart locations including Fayetteville, Lewisburg, and Beckley!

Saturday we start the day mild in the 40s and rocket our way into the low 60s. A few isolated sprinkles in the morning, mainly towards our western counties and an approaching system gets its act together. Through the day, we’ll notice sunshine peaking through clouds with some hours with more sun than clouds while others will have more clouds than sun. A stray sprinkle or two again in the afternoon with a better chance of scattered showers into the evening. Saturday night, clouds and rain showers become more widespread as winds increase 15-20mph and gusts pushing 30mph. A rumble of thunder is possible pre-dawn of our Sunday. Overnight lows remain mild in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday a cold front advances through with widespread heavy rain much of the morning. As our cold front marches across winds gust 30-40mph with possible power outages from damaged powerlines and falling trees. As much as an inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected making travel tricky with standing water on roads. While flooding is not a high concern, those with problem drainage zones and mountain runoff rushing across roads will be something to watch for. Temps to manage to reach the upper 50s by midday but fall quickly after the front passes. By midnight, we’ll see temps flirting with the freezing mark allowing light steady rain change over to snow for the higher terrain. Winds will relax a bit but they do change direction from the northwest ushering in colder air for the early morning hours Monday with lows in the 20s. Freezing is going to be a major issue for roads Monday morning.

Monday, black ice and snow showers will make for a rough start to the day. Temps hover in the mid 20s allowing for widespread black ice on roads much of the morning. Snow showers of the morning turn more flurries for the western facing mountains to the east. Accumulations look minor for most, but certainly not helping the already slick roads. The map below doesn’t take into effect the rain first which will keep snow totals on the low side.

Highs Monday barely above the freezing mark for many will be hurt with winds rushing in from the northwest making it feel much colder overall. Slick travel can be expected through the evening hours as snow showers fade and clearer skies allow temps to drop back into the teens and twenties.

Tuesday will be a calmer day with mostly clear skies but temps are slow to move. Teens and twenties of the morning only warm into the low to mid 40s. Winds relax some but enough of a breeze make it feel like we’re in the upper 30s. A good reminder that we’re in the last few days of the fall season.

Wednesday will be a sunny day but chilly as temps hover just below seasonal averages. This time of year, our average highs are in the mid 40s and Wednesday will see many right about there. At least winds relax quite a bit so wind chills won’t be as dramatic as the last few days. A few high level clouds but high pressure will keep us dry.

Thursday we do enjoy the influence of high pressure and a more stable pattern however, with high pressure just towards our east, it doesn’t help us warm up any. Highs for the day struggle into the mid 40s. At least we’re quiet for those still making the last minute runs for Christmas shopping or to Hanukkah festivities.

In your extended forecast, our chilly and quiet runs looks to come to an end as we fall into a more unsettled pattern. A series of system keep rain and snow showers alive. Long range forecasts running towards the end of the month will keep the December holiday season interesting for families traveling for Christmas and Kwanzaa. Icy roads, snow chances, and chilly weather will make this holiday season feel like winter straight through.



