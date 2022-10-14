Saturday is going to be a fantastic day for Bridge Day fans, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures all the way up into the upper 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies – it really doesn’t get much better than that, folks! A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out around dinnertime but Bridge Day festivities will be fine!

Sunday features the return of a few showers with another front scooting through. It’ll keep temperatures down with the clouds and showers around, as we generally expect a 1/4 of an inch or so of rain, as highs reach around 60 degrees.



Monday brings in a secondary cold front. Though this front is mostly dry in terms of rain, it is going to bring with it some MUCH colder air into the region for midweek. It’ll be a headline maker for much of the eastern U.S. as it’ll be the coldest weather temperature-wise we have experienced since April. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, an isolated shower or two and highs in the 50s.

Tuesday continues the chance for an isolated shower or two, especially over the mountains with a northwest flow. Perhaps a few snowflakes over the ridgetops as we’ll see low temperatures drop to around freezing. Highs will be stuck in the lower to middle 40s with the clouds hanging around.



Wednesday brings the sunshine back into the picture with a lot of sunshine but it’s still very cold with highs only in the middle to upper 40s after a frigid start in the 20s.

Thursday begins our trend of warmer days, with plenty of sunshine and highs back up to around 50.

Looking ahead, once we get through the coldest weather we’ve experienced since April next week, conditions are looking much warmer. By the following weekend, we could very well be looking highs returning to the 60s and perhaps even the 70s – so we’re not done with the warmer weather by any stretch just yet!

TONIGHT

Looking good for high school football with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Lows will end up dropping into the upper 30s with mostly clear skies.

BRIDGE DAY

Chilly start but a beautiful day! Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Few showers. Cooler with the clouds around, with highs around 60.

MONDAY

Gloomy with a sprinkle or two. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

MUCH colder with a couple of sprinkles (perhaps a snowflake over the mountains) with highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

A cold but sunny day, with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny but remaining chilly, with highs around 50.

FRIDAY

Remaining sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and nice! Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and still warm. Highs in the middle 60s.