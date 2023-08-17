Be on TV! We’re looking for photos of people who “Cue The Fun” at the State Fair of West Virginia 2023! Upload your photos with our Weather Together album and be featured on our broadcasts!

Thursday, August 17th, 2023 Forecast Discussion

Thursday is looking great as we enjoy a touch warmer day with sunshine a plenty. Temps warm steadily into the 70s by mid-day topping out in the low 80s for the day. A little more humidity will make the late afternoon feel a little more like summer.

Tonight is looking great but clouds will increase after midnight as a weak cold front pushes through. A few showers can be expected but these fade as they work across the region from west to east. Overnight lows dip into the low 60s.

Friday pre-dawn a few showers here or there but they come to an end by sunrise. A cloudy start otherwise for kids heading back to school for the bus stop with temps in the 60s. We’ll see gradual clearing as high pressure returns to bring back the sunshine. Temps won’t feel like August as we struggle our way into the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be a sunny day with a light westerly breeze as we warm up from Friday into the upper 70s. A few over achievers will push into the low 80s in the western edge of the viewing area. A few puffy clouds in the afternoon but no rain risk. Great news for the end of the year firework show at the State Fair of West Virginia!

Sunday still looking dry as a dominating high pressure sticks close to our region. A few afternoon clouds but no rain chances. Highs warm into the mid to upper 80s as humidity levels continue to rise for the summer feel.

Monday is our last dry day as the heat and humidity really ramp up. It’ll feel like a hot August day, which we haven’t had too many of. Highs pushing into the upper 80s with feel like temps cresting the 90 degree mark for much of our lowlands. Clouds thicken by the overnight hours as our next rain maker inches closer.

Tuesday clouds continue to build and a few sprinkles possible but the main event, if you will, will be in the afternoon as heat and humidity build. By the afternoon, the atmosphere won’t be able to hold it back so expect showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Rain for the overnight into our Monday morning.

Wednesday the summer pattern continues with heat and humidity as temps push back into the mid and upper 80s. A few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon may chase you inside for a spell, but otherwise, enjoy the warmth.

In your extended forecast, the heat doesn’t look to break anytime soon and as we look towards the end of August, we’ll be watching to tropics closely as hurricane season enters peak activity for the year over the course of September. Abrupt changes to our forecasts could be possible depending on how active the season gets.



THURSDAY

Sunshine & nice. Iso showers after midnight. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Morning clouds fade, sunshine PM. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Looking great! Sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & Mild. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY

Sunshine & summerlike. Highs in the mid-upper 80s

TUESDAY

Sun to start. Iso. PM shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & Sct. Showers Late. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY

Few showers hit or miss. Sunshine otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s

FRIDAY

Sunshine, humid, HOT. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY

Sunshine and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.