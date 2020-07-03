Feeling like summertime!

Today we keep the temperatures climbing with many in the mid-80’s for highs. It will be a dry and sunny day. Be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated if you have to be outside for any amount of time today.

Tonight we stay calm and mostly clear. Overnight lows will only fall into the low to middle 60s. We will have light winds out of the north overnight as well.

This weekend we see see what could be one of the hottest days we’ve seen yet across the two Virginias. The 4th of July looks to be as hot as a firecracker with highs in the upper 80’s and the low 90’s even in some areas. With heat like that around we could see the possibility of an isolated shower or storm in the forecast but for nearly everyone the day should be plenty dry. Just make sure you grab the sunscreen, and stay hydrated!

Sunday looks to be warm and above average with highs in the mid to upper 80’s for most. A better chance of some showers and a few rumbles of thunder return to the forecast but it’s still looking like only a handful of us will see them. The best chance for storms will be east of I 77. Severe weather doesn’t look very likely at this time.

Next week to start out is looking hot and unsettled. With temperatures shooting into the mid and upper 80’s for most all the atmosphere needs is a little moisture to get some afternoon thunderstorms going. That’s going to be case pretty much every day next week until we close the week out. We’ll have to watch our humidity each day and keep an eye to the sky for sure.

By Friday and into the weekend, we look to dry out and stay near or above average with highs in the 80s.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TODAY:

Quiet, sunny and warm. Highs in the 80s

4th OF JULY:

Looking dry and hot! Highs in the mid to upper 80s even some 90s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

A few storms. Highs around mid 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still a chance of a shower. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80’s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 80s.