Monday adds a bit more humidity with temps rising a few degrees higher from Sunday. The added humidity and heat along with an approaching cold front will spark off a few late afternoon to early evening showers. Most of us will remain dry throughout the day as we enjoy yet another late summer day. Highs push into the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday a system moves in bringing widespread heavy rain fall at times. We’ll be watching for heavy downpours leading to localized high water throughout the day and the chance of a severe thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. It’ll be a day to stay weather aware for sure. Temps will work their way up to the low to mid 80s before falling sharply the next couple of days thanks to the strong cold front.

Tuesday high water risk will be something to monitor as quick hitting heavy downpours will make their way through. Added humidity ahead of the cold front will allow for some localized rain fall totals pushing 2 inches or more. Most of us should fair well with standing water on roadways and runoff issues but those in low lying areas should stay weather aware through the day.





Wednesday we clear up rather nicely but temps fall below average in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog in the morning will fade away for a blue sky kind of afternoon. It’ll certainly feel more like fall with crisp mornings

Thursday we continue to enjoy the nice dry weather with mostly clear skies but temps remain cool in the mid 70s. Certainly will feel a bit more like fall with crisp mornings and cool evenings.

Friday we introduce a few more clouds into the mix with mostly sunny skies. A touch more humidity and temps begin to push back into the low 80s for the lowlands and upper 70s for the mountains. Our next rain maker sits just off towards our west.

Saturday a weak system pushes into the region bringing a few chances of rain showers in the afternoon and early evening. The mix of sun between showers will help temps push into the low 80s.

Sunday a few lingering showers early give way to afternoon sunshine. This will help foster a few late evening showers here and there with most of us enjoying a nice day. Highs once again push back into the low 80s.

In your extended day forecast the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is heating up and we’re watching for the potential of a couple of storms to form. These types of tropical system have a way to disrupting our normal weather patterns bringing sharp changes. Our mostly dry start to September may be disrupted so stick with us as peak hurricane season gets underway.

Remember late summer can still host a few strong to even severe thunderstorms so it’s always a good idea to stay weather aware. Make sure you have 3 ways to get weather alerts like severe thunderstorms warnings, flood alerts, and other emergency communications regarding weather hazards.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Iso. PM showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Widespread heavy rain, high water risk. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry, Iso. overnight shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

A few PM Showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mix of sun and storms PM. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny, Iso. PM showers. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny & Nice. Highs in the upper 70s.





