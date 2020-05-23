Feeling more like Summer: warm with stray storms this week

Saturday afternoon and evening will be pleasant for the two Virginias with temperatures right now in the 70s for the region. We could still see a few showers move in at times, but there will still be plenty of dry time. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Latest check of our temperatures at 5:11pm May 23rd, 2020

Sunday we see a pretty similar day to Saturday, except we ditch the 70s and shoot for 80 degrees! A few pop-up showers and storms remain possible in the afternoon and evening hours, courtesy of that daytime heat. Sunday night showers die down, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday looks nice but watch for a shower or storm to develop in the afternoon.

For Memorial Day, highs will into the low 80s with shower and storm chances increasing as the day goes on. Through the rest of the week we look to stay in the 80s. As we are now entering a late Spring/early Summer pattern, a chance of showers and thunderstorms will be the rule during the afternoon and evening hours through the end of the forecast period, so make sure you stay weather aware if you are enjoying any outdoor activities.

Here’s Predictor’s take on Sunday afternoon – definitely could get some (unwelcome) rain.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

Your latest 10-day forecast, starting to look like Summer out there.

TONIGHT:

Stray shower or storm. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, a chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier overall, a stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Continuing to be unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy with some showers around. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Looking nice. Highs around 80.