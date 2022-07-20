Wednesday is a day trending dry for the first half but southern moisture and a pending cold front bring the threat of showers later in the day towards the overnight hours. While most of us enjoy a full day of sunshine, rain chances increase by dinnertime, especially overnight. Highs get up into the upper 80s thanks to the extra sunlight.

Tonight a cold front is expected to make its way in bringing heavy rain and strong storms. Timing is key on severity but overall, we’re looking for storms to weaken the later they move in. For our region, storms move in after the 9pm hour through the overnight. Strong winds and localized high water look to be our main threats.





Thursday will provide a few scattered thunderstorms early in the day with clearing for the late afternoon and evening hours. Timing is helping with our severe weather threat but standing water and localized high water will remain an issue until showers push out. Highs push up into the mid to upper 80s thanks to southwest winds.

Friday brings a return of the sunshine and temperatures will respond in kind with highs jumping back up to the middle 80s. With the strong July sunshine, the sunscreen will be a must.

Saturday looks hot, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 as we get back into the “real” July weather. Just remember the sunblock as UV indexes are sure to run high leading to short sunburn times.

Sunday brings back the threat of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon as a weak upper-level system rolls over the region. These types of systems typically don’t bring much moisture or last very long so sunshine can be expected at times. It just may be necessary to find shelter from the rain a few times throughout the day. It’ll be very toasty with highs around 90.

Monday will again be hot, with highs in the lower 90s with an isolated chance for storms.

Tuesday brings more showers than sunshine as our next system slides through. Temps take a bit of a dive into the mid 80s

In your extended day forecast we are seeing indications for another soggy pattern developing towards the end of July but the typical July heat as we head into August is back so enjoy the cooler than average temps now as we start pushing towards the 90s by the end of the month!

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. showers/storms, some sun. Highs in mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

More Sunshine! Highs in the mid 80s

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny AM. Iso Shower East PM. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY:

A couple of isolated storms. Hot with highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Showers/storms. Highs near 90.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

PM Storms, some sun. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny, PM iso. storm. Highs in the 90s.