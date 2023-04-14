Friday night will see heavy downpours and thunderstorms as a result of the afternoon sunshine. During the sunlight hours of our evening (until about 8pm) showers and storms will be scattered across much of the region. One or two of these, mainly towards our southern counties could be on the strong side with isolated strong winds. After the sunset, showers and storms will begin to tapper off and move northwest. By midnight, only a few light showers for the mountains remain with most quite but humid. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day save for a brief interruption from a passing shower. With rising humidity and our weak low still positioned to our southwest the atmosphere is primed so be on the look out for a pop up thunderstorm in the heat of the day. At least we’re still mild with highs in the low 70s. Again, while severe weather is not expected, an afternoon pop-up storm may be on the strong side with heavy rain and lightning.

Sunday starts with the same set up from Saturday with an isolated shower chance early on. As the day continues, our rain chances increase so those with outdoor plans, the earlier the better. By the afternoon, skies become mostly cloudy as showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible through the evening hours. Our cold front will begin to slide through shortly after dinner time through the overnight hours. Windy conditions can be expected along with a few rumbles and heavy downpours.

Flooding and severe weather risks look low at this time but it is one we’re watching closely in the weather lab. High winds and runoff leading to standing water remain our main threats. Highs for the day will reach the mid to upper 70s before falling quickly Sunday night back into the mid 30s. After the front passes, expect winds to pick up out of the northwest 15-25mph.

Monday don’t be surprised to wake up to a few snow flakes early pre-dawn in the eastern mountains as a strong northwest flow develops. While those towards the south and the lowlands will see a passing light shower, we’ll all begin to clear up by the afternoon. Overall, Monday will be a windy and cooler day as we struggle our way into the 50s with wind chills in the 40s. Wind stay steady 15-20mph with gusts 25-30 much of the day through our evening.

Tuesday is looking to improve both in skies and temps as high pressure builds in. Breezy conditions in the morning improve throughout the day. Mostly sunny start will help morning temps in the 40s reach the low 60s by the afternoon. It’ll feel better in the sun than in the shade as we transition from the active weekend to a nice spring set up for the rest of the week.

Wednesday we enjoy another nice day with morning lows in the 40s warming up nicely in the afternoon to the upper 60s. A few in the lowlands and those farther west should be able to crack the 70 degree mark by early evening.

Thursday will be a comfortable day for outdoor plans as we work our way into the upper 70s with the lowlands making a good run at 80. A little more humidity creates a few passing clouds in the afternoon but we’ll stay dry. Our next rain maker is on the horizon so expect those clouds to increase overnight.

In your extended forecast, the April rollercoaster continues with another few nice days stretch before another system looks to bring back the rain and cooler air. While gardeners start their annual prep work, direct sow planting is not yet the best idea. However, we’re getting closer to ending the frost and freeze threat for many in the lowlands.

As spring fever takes hold, remember spring fire season is fully underway in both Virginias. While the rain of this weekend will help lower our fire risk, it still runs high as the sunshine returns. Follow local and state laws regarding burning and common sense can go a long way in keeping you and your neighborhood safe. Not to mention keeping your bank account healthy as fines for burning during restricted times can cost upwards of $1,000, plus damages.



