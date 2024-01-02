Tonight features partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s. Icy sidewalks are a good bet where any melting has taken shape.

Wednesday sees an increase in clouds during the day. With a light westerly breeze, highs remain chilly in the upper 30s. During the overnight, a weak system will push through and give us snow showers. It’s not a lot of snow we’re looking at, with most areas not even seeing a dusting – but a slick spot or two on the bridges and overpasses are a good bet as temperatures fall back into the 20s overnight.

Thursday provides a few lingering flurries to begin with, but we’ll see those showers wrap up before lunchtime. Despite the clearing trend, low clouds look to remain tough, with temperatures struggling to rise above 30 degrees in what will be a raw day.

Friday is a calm day – the “calm before the storm” with mostly sunny skies and highs rebounding into the 40s.

Saturday continues to be a storm to watch but all trends are pointing to more of a wet scenario than a white one for the lowlands. A powerful low pressure system will scoot through. We will likely see a brief period of mixed precipitation, likely in the form of freezing rain before we warm up during the late morning hours to a plain cold rain by the afternoon as temperatures jump well above freezing with an inverted surface trough setup. This will impact snow totals quite a bit for our lowland friends, where not a lot of snow is expected.

The high mountain peaks of the WV mountains, including Pocahontas County, continue to trend toward plenty of snow accumulations, where a few inches will be possible. We are still waiting for the system itself to be on land where models can better grasp the exact placement of our low pressure system, which ultimately determines whether the lowlands are impacted by much snow or not. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s and it will be a breezy day – so regardless of whether you see rain, freezing rain, or snow – it will not be an enjoyable day to travel.

Sunday will enable some wraparound lake-induced snow showers for the morning as our low pressure system scoots away. Highs will struggle to reach freezing under mostly cloudy skies, but we should see a few peaks of sun toward dinnertime.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s as high pressure takes control.

Tuesday brings another system into the region. At this point our region looks too warm for wintry weather but we are a weak out. Precipitation is likely and our stormy pattern looks to continue with highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning sun peaks, increasing clouds toward dinnertime. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY

Mixed precipitation likely. Morning freezing rain, rain, followed by snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Snow showers early. Some clearing late. Highs near freezing.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Mixed precipitation switching to rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.