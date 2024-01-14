Alerts Issued for Our Region

WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 4 AM for northwest Pocahontas County.

is in effect until 4 AM for northwest Pocahontas County. WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and northwestern Fayette counties in our region.

will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and northwestern Fayette counties in our region. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday for Tazewell and Bland counties.

will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday for Tazewell and Bland counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 1 PM Tuesday for southeastern Fayette, Nicholas and southeastern Pocahontas counties.

will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 1 PM Tuesday for southeastern Fayette, Nicholas and southeastern Pocahontas counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 7 AM Monday to 7 PM Tuesday for Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier counties.

Tonight features the return of snow showers back into the area overnight, which will be capable of creating slick travel in combination with frigid cold temperatures creating black ice problems as well. Temperatures will fall back into the teens, with wind chill values falling back into the single digits with gusts occasionally in the 15 to 25 mph range.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day promises to be a cold and snowy day. Snow showers during the morning with a weak wave along a front will likely wane a bit in activity as we head into the afternoon before more snow arrives for the late afternoon and into the evening hours. Slick travel is a good bet for both the morning and evening commutes, with black ice still an issue and snow falling. The impulse moving into the region for the evening will be stronger and will cause difficult travel throughout region. Snow accumulations are expected with very slick conditions as temperatures fall back into the teens once again, creating a very ice and dicey setup for traveling. Snow totals will be on the order of inches, even in the lowlands, with a few inches expected by dawn Tuesday. High temperatures will remain below freezing in the upper 20s.

Tuesday continues our chances or snow, especially early, where very slick travel will once again be likely for the post-holiday morning commute. Snow will begin to taper off during the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies persisting, but high temperatures will not be much different than the morning – we’ll begin the morning in the teens and struggle to reach 20 degrees for highs. With a breeze that could occasionally gust about 20 mph, wind chill values at times will drop into the single digits. A quick reminder to please don’t leave your animals out in this cold – if you don’t enjoy being in this frigid air, neither do they!

Wednesday finally sees the sunshine return but it is going to be a frigid January day. Temperatures in the morning down near 0 in many towns will jump into the mid 20s – a decent rebound but still very cold for this time of year.

Thursday brings partly sunny skies to the region and we’ll be a little warmer than Wednesday, with morning lows in the teens and highs in the low 30s. Our next storm system will arrive late Thursday and bring with it more chances for snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday once again looks snowy, as our next system pushes through – a southern area of low pressure. Slick travel looks to be a good bet once again, as the prospects of snow accumulations look high. At this point in time, a couple of inches are a safe bet with the potential for more. High temperatures will remain in the 20s throughout the day, with a breeze pushing wind chill values down into the teens.

Saturday continues the chances for snow with a wraparound flow around our southern low pressure system as it begins to move northeast and head toward New England. A northwest breeze, mostly cloudy conditions and brutally cold air will keep high temperatures down into the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and below 0 at times.

Sunday begins with a brutally cold start in the single digits but we’ll see a decent rebound with highs in the 20s – still very cold for this time of year. Partly sunny skies will dominate the sky as high pressure begins to take control.

Looking ahead, after a very cold and active week this week, our pattern begins to change as we head into the start of next week. Warmer air with upper level ridging will allow temperatures to approach and exceed normal for this time of year as we head toward the end of the month. That’s not to say we are at the end of our wintry season – more cold air looks possible toward the beginning of February. Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

TONIGHT

Snow showers return toward dawn. Very cold! Slick travel. Lows in the mid-teens.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

Snow likely. Difficult travel at times. Snow accumulations & black ice. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY

Snow showers taper by late morning. Slick travel continues. Very cold! Highs around 20.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Brutally cold start near 0. Highs in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, isolated flurries late. Highs near freezing.

FRIDAY

Snow likely. Slick travel likely once again. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY

Snow shower chances continue. Brutal chill. Highs in the upper teens.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Morning lows in the single digits warm to the mid 20s for highs.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer pattern emerges. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Still warmer. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances return. Highs in the 40s.