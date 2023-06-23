Tonight continues the risk for a few isolated showers, mainly before midnight. Like last night, as the showers diminish in coverage and with only a light breeze around, patchy dense fog will once again be possible, as temperatures dip back into the upper 50s.

Saturday’s chances for rain will continue, though it’ll be a similar day in coverage to that of Friday, with pop-up scattered showers and a few storms possible. Severe weather is not expected, but it wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella handy if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s, with the best chance for a storm or two in the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday begins the day dry but an area of low pressure across the Great Lakes will drag a cold front toward the region as we head toward the overnight. The timing of this front crossing will be in our favor. Where the front crosses well back to our west toward Indiana during Sunday afternoon, severe weather will be possible. However, with the front likely not crossing until after midnight Monday morning, the chances of our region seeing severe weather are pretty low. Regardless, a couple of pop-up storms are possible toward dinnertime as that front gets closer. Temperatures will warm up nicely, with highs in the lower 80s expected.

Monday, that area of low pressure across the Great Lakes stalls out. Like this past week, this will keep the chances for scattered showers and storms around. It won’t rain all of the time, but the umbrella will once again be handy both in the morning and afternoon, with off-and-on showers and storms being a good bet. We’ll see high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Tuesday keeps the chances for a few showers around, particularly during the morning, with a weak trough scooting through. With a west-northwest flow kicking in, we’ll see highs only in the lower 70s, so a good bit cooler than Monday! Conditions should begin to dry out by the evening timeframe, which will hold for midweek.

Wednesday returns the chances for a couple of showers, mainly over the mountains, with our stalled low-pressure system slowly pivoting away off to the northeast. High temperatures will be cool with a few clouds lingering and a west-northwest flow persisting, with highs in the lower 70s.

Thursday sees high pressure make a return to the two Virginias, which will allow the summertime heat any have been seeking to begin to return. High temperatures look to make a run back up toward 80 degrees once again. We’ll likely fall short of this for Thursday, but warmer days are ahead.

Friday looks summer-like! High pressure will be overhead in the morning and shift east by the afternoon, which will begin to usher in a more southerly flow into the region. Though we should be dry for Friday, this will set us up for garden-variety storms for the weekend as a summer-like pattern takes grip, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

In your extended day forecast, warmer days are lurking! A summer-like pattern looks to check in for the following weekend, as an upper-level ridge looks to build in the eastern half of the country. High temperatures in the 80s look to be pretty common at this point for the region for a few days as our weather becomes a bit more typical to even above average of what we see for this time of year in terms of temperature.

