Tonight will see our showers exit from northwest to southeast. Patchy dense fog will be around through the overnight with some visibilities reduced to a quarter of a mile possible. As a result, be extra careful out on the roads! Low temperatures will dip back into the lower 60s.

Friday brings a weak front through the area. A stray isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out as a result, but most of us should be dry. High temperatures will be typical for this time of year near 80 degrees – not a bad way to wrap up the work week!

Saturday is mostly dry. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out with our summertime heat building and a touch of humidity but most of us will see partly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday keeps the chance for a few storms, but again, neither day appears likely to see widespread showers and thunderstorms at this point, with high temperatures on Sunday in the middle 80s. Of the two days, Saturday looks the driest, but Sunday’s storm chances shouldn’t be a reason to cancel plans, either, as our next storm system approaches.

Monday has the look of an active day of weather to watch for our region. A strong low pressure system over the Great Lakes will bring with a strong cold front passing through our region during the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are a good bit and some of those storms could provide damaging wind gusts. This is a threat we will continue to monitor closely through the end of this work week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tuesday keeps a couple of showers lingering behind our cold front with a northwest flow, but many should be dry as the humidity drops a bit with highs around 80.

Wednesday keeps the risk for a few isolated storms into the picture with a weak system down to our south, but once again, we should see plenty of dry time, with highs near 80.

Thursday looks solid for the beginning of the West Virginia State Fair, with just a couple of isolated storms and high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a classic summertime pattern here in Appalachia, with temperatures near average in the lower to middle 80s and occasional rounds of storms, primarily formed by the heat and humidity in the afternoon. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has our interactive radar available to you at the push of a button and is completely free to allow you to zoom in on your town to see where the storms are in relation to you!

