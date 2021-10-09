Few showers tonight, drying out Sunday

Tonight, a few showers linger out towards the mountains counties with gradual clearing the name of the game into Sunday morning. Clearing skies will mean cooler nights as we see lows dip back into the low to mid-50s. Some areas of patchy fog are possible with the addition of moisture from today’s rains.



Sunday, high pressure is going to make a brief appearance bringing mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. A nice break from the cloudier and unsettled weather of the week before.

Monday, high pressure holds on bringing a pleasant start to the workweek across the two Virginias. Plenty of sunshine is expected as temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 70s for most.



Tuesday, a renewed round of rain on a weakening cold front is possible. By the time the front itself arrives there won’t be much left to it, but it should bring a handful of us some showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday, highs in the mid-70s with some sunshine breaking through the clouds. Overall we should remain dry, with winds out the southeast for the middle of the week.



Thursday, the forecast is holding fairly steady. Drier and sunnier weather look to remain with us as mother nature tries to balance out the cloudy and unsettled weather we saw the week before. Highs in the upper 70s.



Friday a fairly stout cold front will be just off to our west keeping us on the warm and humid side. A few showers are possible here and there as the front gets closer to our region. It’ll be a day of building clouds and a bit on the muggy side.

In the extended forecast, rain is looking likely by Friday and Saturday. This is a fairly strong signal for rain, so it’s unlikely this will fade as the forecast progresses! Along with the rain, we do see a drop-off in temperatures becoming a possibility. How far we drop will include a lot of moving pieces, but it does look likely it could start to feel like fall again before October ends.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TONIGHT:

Slowly drying out & clearing. Lows in the low to mid 50s

SUNDAY:

Clearing and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Drier start for the week. highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for rain. Highs in the low to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quickly drying out. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain looking more likely late. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

A wet start to the weekend. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drier but much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry and nice. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Building clouds & seasonable: Highs in the low 70s.