For tonight, a north to northwest flow continues, with a weak area of low pressure scooting away to our east. That air flow will allow for temperatures to drop and subsequently make for a cool day on Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight will drop back into the upper 30s.

Tuesday’s clouds will be a bit more dominant in coverage than what we saw on Monday, with a weak area of low pressure down to our south across South Carolina. The proximity of this storm system relative to our region could provide a stray sprinkle or even a light wintry mix over the West Virginia mountains down into the Greenbrier River Valley briefly late in the afternoon and into the evening hours but this will not cause any issues in terms of travel. As mentioned earlier, it’s a cool day on the way, with a northeasterly flow only allowing temperatures to jump up to around 50 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday looks great! It will be a cool day, with highs once again only in the lower 50s but we will see abundant sunshine with high pressure nudging in from the upper Great Plains. A weak clipper system in Canada could provide a stray snowflake or two in Pocahontas County up toward Snowshoe Wednesday night, but once again, no impacts are expected in terms of wintry weather. That system will nudge out quickly by the early morning hours Thursday as high pressure sets in.

Thursday brings high pressure into the region and that will allow for another nice warm-up, as temperatures climb back up to the upper 50s, which is pretty seasonal for this time of year. This would be a great day to enjoy taking a dog out for a walk! Don’t forget that we have our new pal, Sour, that is looking for a forever home courtesy of the Greenbrier Humane Society! We enjoy helping provide a home to these furry friends and with the weather being nice, this is the perfect time to adopt!

Friday returns our rain chances, with a strong area of low pressure shifting into the Great Lakes. This looks to once again bring breezy conditions back into the area, along with the risk for gusty showers. No severe weather is expected at this point but with a strong southerly breeze out ahead of this system, expect a nice warming trend to take place as we see highs jump back up into the middle 60s despite plentiful clouds.

Saturday keeps a few lingering showers around in the morning, with a cold front passing by. The northwest flow found behind that front will keep a few showers possible through the early afternoon, with afternoon clearing expected. It will be cooler behind the front, with highs in the middle 60s around lunchtime dropping as we head into the afternoon.

Sunday is a cooler day behind that front, but with high pressure settling in, this looks like a sunny day at this point, with highs in the lower 50s.

Monday brings that area of high pressure down to our southeast into the Carolinas, which will set us up for a nice southwest flow. This means temperatures will be on the rise! High temperatures should easily jump back up to the 60-degree mark, which looks to mark the beginning of another warm run for the two Virginias.

Looking ahead, the first full month of April looks mild! Temperatures in the 60s and perhaps even 70s appear likely with yet another Bermuda High setting in over the Atlantic – this was the pattern that brought mild weather to the region for much of the winter – and not much snow. Though we will see occasional systems breaking the warmth, this pattern looks to last through the first half of April, meaning that above average conditions are likely for most of the period.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, cool night! Lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, stray sprinkle late. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, slightly warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely, mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, PM clearing. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny, highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, mild! Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, few showers. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

Isolated showers. Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.