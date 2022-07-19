Tonight will feature a continued trend of clearing skies, with patchy dense fog once again an issue for the morning commute Tuesday. We’ll see low temperatures drop back into the lower to middle 60s, so not a bad night at all!

Wednesday is a day trending dry for the first half but southern moisture and a pending cold front bring the threat of showers later in the day towards the overnight hours. While most of us enjoy a full day of sunshine, rain chances increase by dinnertime, especially overnight. Highs get up into the upper 80s thanks to the extra sunlight.

Thursday will provide a few scattered thunderstorms once again, with highs in the middle 80s. Some storms could once again provide some heavy rainfall opportunities. We’ll watch that carefully.

Friday brings a return of the sunshine and temperatures will respond in kind with highs jumping back up to the middle 80s. With the strong July sunshine, the sunscreen will be a must.

Saturday looks hot, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 as we get back into the “real” July weather. Just remember the sunblock as UV indexes are sure to run high leading to short sunburn times.

Sunday brings back the threat of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon as a weak upper-level system rolls over the region. These types of systems typically don’t bring much moisture or last very long so sunshine can be expected at times. It just may be necessary to find shelter from the rain a few times throughout the day. It’ll be very toasty with highs around 90.

Monday will again be hot, with highs in the lower 90s with an isolated chance for storms.

In your extended day forecast we are seeing indications for another soggy pattern developing towards the end of July but the typical July heat as we head into August is back so enjoy the cooler than average temps now as we start pushing towards the 90s by the end of the month!

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, patchy dense fog once again. Lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot with a stray isolated shower or two around dinnertime! Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

THURSDAY:

Sct. showers/storms, some sun. Highs in mid 80s. Chance of rain 40%.

FRIDAY:

More Sunshine! Highs in the mid 80s

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot! Stray shower or two over the mountains but most are dry. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY:

A couple of isolated storms. Hot with highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Showers/storms. Highs near 90.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

PM Storms, some sun. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny, PM iso. storm. Highs in the 90s.