Friday, we warm up nicely as a few high clouds filter in from the southwest. Overall, Friday is looking dry as we make our way into the upper 60s. Just a few degrees shy of average. For pet owners, remember the 7 second rule when it comes to road temperatures. If you can’t hold the palm of your hand to the road for more than 7 seconds, it’s too hot for paws. Road temps this afternoon expected to exceed 100 degrees. Stick to grassy surfaces this afternonon.

Friday night a southern system grazes our region but looks to stay far enough away we’ll just see a few clouds, otherwise our evening plans look in great shape. Overnight lows stay well above frost or freeze thresholds which is good news for early gardeners.

Saturday high pressure and dry air win the battle against an approaching system. A few clouds to start the day but sunshine returns for the mid-morning and early afternoon. This won’t hurt temperatures as we soar into the 70s by the early evening. Overall, a nice day all around.

With prom season underway, Saturday evening is looking just as good with a mild evening. We only cool back into the upper 40s and low 50s for overnight lows.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to start with a few scattered isolated showers here and there as we lose the protection of dry air. However, several dry hours to enjoy, just a heads up as humidity and temperatures rise over the next few days.

Monday is looking warm as temps start near the 50 degree mark and rise steadily into the upper 70s. Heat and humidity means spring pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon so a day to have the umbrella close by.

Tuesday is another warm day as we work our way into the upper 70s. Again, heat and humidity work together in the afternoon for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm chance. However, this time, drier air starts to filter in setting us up for a rather nice Wednesday

Wednesday we get to enjoy a mostly sunny day as we start comfortable in the 50s and warm into the mid and upper 70s across the region. Certainly looking like one of the better outdoor days in our forecast so far.

Thursday is a rinse and repeat day from Wednesday with sunshine a plenty. Morning temps in the 50s warm up quickly into the mid 70s.

In your extended forecast, we finally find ourselves in a more stable temperature pattern as the 70s remain. A few showers here and there will go a long way to helping the low rainfall totals from April which will certainly help with our May flowers.

