Tonight we clear up for a spell as winds relax a bit which should help with brushfires around the region. Before temps have a chance to cool off too much, clouds return late tonight as southwest winds pull in mild air keeping us in the upper 40s and low 50s tonight. A warm front may provide a few sprinkles but not enough to help us with fire dangers. Winds pick up by pre-dawn into Wednesday.

Wednesday winds change direction again out of the southwest as a warm front lifts north. A spotty shower in the morning possible, but drier air filters in by mid-morning bringing back the sunshine by the afternoon. Temps jump as a result into the upper 60s and low 70s. With winds 10-15mph and gusts pushing 20-25mph, we’ll be ripe for wildfire development while those already burning will grow rapidly.

Thursday morning is mild and breezy as a cold front approaches from the west. This will push warmer southwest winds in helping us warm up into the upper 60s by the afternoon. As our cold front crosses for the late afternoon, sct. showers push in. These will help some with wildfire risks but the scattered nature of them will be problematic for fires already burning. Winds stay steady in speed but shift more westerly by the evening. Scattered showers continue through the overnight in a hit and miss fashion.

Friday showers, some steady at times, are a safe bet. This will go a long way in helping curb growing wildfires. Winds calm some by the afternoon as scattered showers shift southeast. By the evening, we’ll start to dry out a bit with the mountains holding on to low clouds and drizzle. Highs struggle into the 50s before dropping sharply into the 30s for lows.

Saturday is a transition day as northwest winds take over. Morning clouds and isolated showers for the mountain will clear up by the late morning. Sunshine becomes more the norm for the afternoon as we enjoy a crisp 50 degree day. Winds will be elevated most of the day adding an extra chill to the temps. Overnight lows dip quickly into the upper 20s.

Sunday is a frost morning with temps below freezing but we slowly warm up into the 50s by early afternoon. After sunset, with clear skies, we cool back quickly once again into the 20s for lows.

Monday continues the nice and pleasant warm weather, with high pressure in control and highs in the middle 50s.

In your extended forecast, the ebb and flow of our current jet stream keeps the chances alive for quick warm up followed by light showers and colder temps. After a brief chill this weekend, we warm back closer to average next week but another shot of colder air is waiting by the end of next week. A typical seasonal pattern for early November.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, spotty shower late. Lows in the upper 40s low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Dry start, clouds build, Sct. showers late. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers, windy at times, cooler. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Clearing but chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Chilly sunshine. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Sunshine with slow warm up. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

Cold sunshine again, highs in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Frost start, mild PM. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Isolated sprinkle. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkle. Highs in the 40s.