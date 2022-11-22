Tuesday we continue to enjoy the influence of high pressure. A chilly start once again but we warm up nicely through the morning. Afternoon highs inch higher into the upper 40 and low 50s. Remember, Fire Bans are still in place for West Virginia and dry conditions the next few days makes burning highly dangerous. Best to hold off until we see rain at the end of the week. At least it’s another great day for hunters heading out.

Very dry air has settled into the region with dewpoints reaching the single digits. This is causing concern with fire dangers given this time of year. Dry leaves and grasses are the perfect fuel for brush fires and wild fires to grow quickly. Hunters take note firing rounds in dry conditions, remember to extinguish cigarettes before discarding, and it’s best not to burn until we get some rain.

Wednesday yet again starts off chilly but warms up nicely. Mix of sun and clouds along with south winds helps us push into the low 50s for the afternoon. Folks hitting the road for Thanksgiving will have an easy commute weather wise with dry conditions for much of the East Coast. Local airports look in great shape too.

THANKSGIVGING will be a perfect day for cooking, spending time with family, and even an afternoon football game in the yard. While we’re looking to stay dry for the dayside of our turkey day a few clouds will filter in with showers late night into Friday morning towards our southern counties.

BLACK FRIDAY will be a soggy time for early morning shoppers. Rain gear or umbrellas for those waiting in lines for those great deals as we deal with scattered showers. Temps won’t move much through the day as we work our way into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon. Showers could be heavy at times by the evening hours, tapering off to more scattered light showers overnight.

Saturday showers continue for much of the morning as we work our way into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Showers become more scattered late in the day with lingering sprinkles for the mountains by the evening hours.

Sunday a few lingering showers here and there remain but overall we’ll start clearing things up throughout the day. We’re still running about average with temps working their way back to the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll continue to see clearing skies with sunshine for all by the evening hours. Travel conditions look ok dayside locally with folks coming back via I-81 to I-64 running into a few rain drops. Wet roads will refreeze in the mountains overnight as we drop back into the 30s for lows.

Monday brings back high pressure and sunshine as we see temps dip slightly back into the upper 40s with the lowlands topping the 50 degree mark. A bit breezy at times early but calming as the day goes on. Travel looks in good shape for those taking an extra day for their holiday.

In your extended day forecast we look to remain average at or near the 50 degree mark. No real indication of a strong cold snap like we saw earlier this month. We’re also seeing a poor set up for snow chances so it looks like November will end with very little snow totals.

FIRE DANGERS RUNNING HIGH THIS WEEK: Very dry air and no rain to speak of until the weekend puts us back into high fire risks. Fall Fire Bans are still in place in West Virginia which means it is unlawful to burn between 7am and 5pm. However, while not against the law, it is not advised to burn until we get some rain. Be mindful of fire arm discharges as hunting season continues.

TUESDAY

Sunny w/ calm winds. Highs in the low 50s

WEDNESDAY

Still sunny and calm winds. Highs in the 50s.

THANKSGIVING

Sunny start, some clouds PM, Rain overnight. Highs in the mid-50s.

BLACK FRIDAY

Showers early w/ heavy rain midday, sct. showers PM. Highs in the low to mid 40s

SATURDAY

Rain pre-dawn, showers PM. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Still sunny and seasonal. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Clouds increasing, rain towards the west. Highs in the 50s.