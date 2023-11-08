Tonight continues with the breezy conditions, as a southerly breeze behind a warm front will enable gusts up to 20 mph to be possible. It’s a mild night on the way with low temperatures only dropping down into the middle 50s.

Thursday brings a few showers to the region with a cold front passing through. The kiddos will probably want the light jackets with temperatures in the 50s to begin the day, but we’ll warm up quickly. There won’t be a lot of showers with the front itself but unfortunately, the wind gusts will continue. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible which won’t be good for firefighters and other crews working to contain the brush fires in our region. There is good news for them, however, on Friday! High temperatures will jump into the middle 60s near lunchtime, but with our cold front crossing during this time, temperatures will drop quickly back into the 50s and eventually into the 40s during the afternoon and early evening.

Friday provides a better chance at a soaking rain for the region, especially the farther south you are, with an area of low-pressure riding along our front that will be nearby to our southeast. As a result, light to moderate showers will be likely off and on throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. A quarter to a half inch of rain is a good bet, which should help firefighters immensely. Temperatures will be much colder for highs with highs in the upper 40s.

Veteran’s Day features sunshine returning with high pressure nosing in from our north. We’ll see highs around 50 after a frosty start. A weak system down to our south will try to approach our southern counties, but other than a few clouds, we should remain dry.

Sunday keeps the sunshine in place for the two Virginias but the chill will continue another day as we begin the day with frost and see high temperatures once again around 50.

Monday continues the sunny and dry pattern. High temperatures will be near typical for this time of year as we climb into the mid 50s.

Tuesday is yet another sunny day with high pressure in control and highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday once again is a mostly sunny day on the way, with the trend of ‘icicles to bicycles’ continuing – cold, frosty starts followed by afternoons that aren’t too cold as we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking ahead, we’re expecting the pattern toward the middle of November to turn on the warmer side! We should be in the mid 50s this time of year, so high temperatures in the 60s are looking more likely than highs below average. This will be something to watch for the buck gun hunters as we approach their season in a couple of weeks. The dry pattern looks to continue through the end of next week, with signs of unsettled weather looking possible shortly thereafter.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Few showers. Still breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely – fire relief! Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

VETERAN’S DAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.