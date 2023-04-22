Tonight brings the clouds back into the picture, with showers likely after midnight. Expect a wet drive for the early morning hours. With roadways being dry for many days recently, they could be slick! Low temperatures will only dip back to around 50 degrees.

Saturday brings a stout cold front through the region during the morning hours, with steady showers likely. Most of us will see a half inch to an inch of rain – and it won’t fall all at once, so this will be a very beneficial rain to help alleviate the brushfire threat. This will also briefly lower pollen levels as well! Temperatures on Saturday will briefly jump up to middle to upper 50s before we fall back into the lower 50s during the afternoon as cooler air works itself into the region.

Sunday will be a much colder day! Perhaps a few snowflakes mixing in with light drizzle around dawn over the mountains with a northwest flow will clear to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. With that northwest flow pumping in cooler air, it will be a chillier day, with highs only around 50.

Monday brings an area of high pressure toward the area to our west from Canada. With a westerly breeze, we will still encounter cooler weather despite plenty of sunshine, as highs only rebound into the middle 50s.

Tuesday sees a nice warmup taking place, as high pressure begins to shift to our east and a southerly flow develops. High temperatures as a result will rebound into to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday brings back the chances for a few showers into the two Virginias but they should be in isolated fashion. Models are trending drier with the midweek wet weather that was looking promising a couple of days ago. Highs temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday features a similar isolated chance for a couple of showers, with plenty of dry time, with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday looks like a slightly better chance for showers at this point, with a new storm system heading into the region. Temperatures will dip a bit as a result, with highs in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead, a bit of a lull in our overall warmer pattern looks to hang around for much of next week, as a couple of southern low-pressure systems scoot by, bringing us the chance for a few sprinkles midweek. This pattern is trending drier, however. This looks to keep temperatures below average as a result for a few days next week. However, the overall upper-level pattern for the next two to three weeks is a warmer pattern, so expect those warmer temperatures to return very soon. A more substantial low-pressure system at this point looks likely once again for the following weekend – we’ll keep an eye on that.

TONIGHT

Showers with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder after midnight! Lows around 50.

SATURDAY

Steady showers, especially early. A dreary day! Highs in the upper 50s – dipping into the lower 50s for the afternoon.

SUNDAY

AM drizzle/mountain flurry before dawn. PM clearing trend but cool! Highs around 50.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny but cool! Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and a little warmer – still cool! Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Trending drier – just an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Shower chances return. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

A few lingering showers – dreary at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Slightly better chance for rain. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

A lingering shower, plenty of dry time! Highs near 60.

MONDAY

Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler, highs in the 50s.