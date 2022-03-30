A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Wyoming and McDowell counties from 12pm to 8pm Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in place for Tazewell county from 12m to 7pm Wednesday. Please limit all outdoor burning and follow all the spring burning laws. Fire danger is high while warning is in place. The combination of warm temperatures, dry air and gusty winds make brush fires even more dangerous and more likely to spread.

A High Wind Warning is in place for Tazewell county from 8pm Wednesday to 6am Thursday, gusts can top 50mph overnight in the warned area. Wind Advisories are also in effect for Mercer, Wyoming and McDowell counties from 8pm Wednesday to 6am Thursday. Gusts are expected to get near or above 45mph in the advised areas!

Wednesday looks quiet precipitation wise as we’re in between the warm and the cold front of our big weather maker for the week. Clouds are expected to remain across the area, but we at least have the shot at some breaks of sun at times! Winds out of the south will grow gusty during the day with gusts up to 30mph+ possible. Highs in the 70s are expected.

Thursday, the second half of our system from Tuesday arrives as a cold front barrels through the region. Steady rain, along with a few rumbles of thunder is looking likely especially through the morning hours. Winds, especially though the morning will remain strong across the region. Expect gusts to top out near the the 40mph range through the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected.

A low end risk for one or two strong to severe storms is in place for Thursday afternoon as storms develop on or just behind our exiting cold front. The main risk from these storms will be strong wind gusts, and possibly some small hail. The greatest risk for severe weather still remains east of I-81 in Virginia.

Friday we’re clear again but cooler with highs back into upper 40s and low 50s. This will be a refreshing day with no rain and clouds after an unsettled week.

Saturday, we continue the drier and clearer pattern. While we’re chilly to start into the low 30s, most should climb right back into the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Sunday, clouds build in and the threat of some rain makes a return to the forecast. This will not be a widespread threat for rain, but this far out it’s good to remember chances for rain can still go up! Highs in the 50s are expected.

Monday, we’re cloudy but dry across the region. Highs stick to the low to mid-50s for most.

Tuesday, rain is looking likely across the region as mostly cloudy skies remain across the region. While not expected to be a washout this will be a day to have the rain gear on hand as showers will come and go during the most active periods of the day. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected.

In the extended forecast, temperatures hold fairly steady into the 50s and 60s. Some more rain tries to move in as well, we’ll keep it on our radar for the time being!

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly dry. Warm! Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Cool but dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Chance for showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers looking likely. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain linger. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Early showers. Drying out. Highs in the 50s.