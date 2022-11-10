FIRE RISKS REMAIN HIGH: Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Very dry air, very dry vegetation, and southeast winds 10-15mph today could spell disaster for brush fires. Crews across the region are already fighting several large brush fires. Risk to property and life from fires getting out of hand quickly is very high. Hunters watch discharging your weapons in dry conditions, smokers make sure your lit cigarettes/cigars are completely out, drivers remember not to park hot cars on dry grasses or leaves. It’s also a bad idea to burn at this time so keep the brush piles for another day or so.



Thursday we continue to cool off in temps but at least we get another day with the sunshine. Winds still out of the east-southeast around 10-15mph. Burning will not be a great idea until we get some rain. Afternoon highs will struggle their way to the low 60s with it feeling nicer in the sunshine. Rain is expected to move in after midnight as Nicole move in for Friday.

Veterans Day Friday, Nicole looks to bring back scattered heavy rain showers for much of the area. Rain totals will depend highly on track but overall the thinking is Nicole will stay just off towards our east bringing heavy rain to the mountains. A general 1-1.5 inches of rain can be expected throughout the day. We’ve been dry so outside of poor drainage areas or clogged storm drains backing up, our flood risk remains low. Remember, wet leaves are just as slick as ice so drivers take note!

Saturday pre-dawn could see a few mountain showers but over all cold air rushes into the region as we begin to clear things out and bring back sunshine. Temps tumble below average for the first time all month as we struggle our way to the mid and upper 40s! Expect a frosty night as we drop into the 20s!

Sunday begins frosty in the 20s and we won’t warm up much despite blue skies and sunshine. Expect the chill to remain as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by noon, only topping out in the mid to upper 30s!

Monday starts to see the slow return of some improving temperatures but it’ll be another cold one. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only see highs around 40 – yikes! Lows will once again be down well into the 20s.

Tuesday is another chilly day as a system pushes in from the south. Morning temps are cold enough for wet flakes and sleet which could impact your morning commute. We’ll warm up enough in the afternoon for just a few showers here and there. Lingering showers after sunset will transition back into sleet and snow for the eastern mountains. Accumulations look minor at this point.

Wednesday begins with snow showers for the mountains and sleet/rain for the low lands. While rain/sleet/snow chances tail off through the day, watch for slick spots to and from on the area roadways. Highs still cold in the 40s. After sunset, black ice will be an issue as will snow flakes for the mountains.

In your extended forecast the cold temps continue as we remain well below average. Our first extended winter preview looks to run smack into the Thanksgiving holiday. As of right now, no strong indications of snow storms, but a few flakes aren’t out of the question.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. No outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm. Under Red Flag Warnings, outdoor burning is not recommended at anytime. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

THURSDAY

Sunny but cooler . Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

VETERANS DAY – FRIDAY

Heavy rain all day. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

AM Mtn sprinkles, clearing PM. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY

COLD but dry. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY

Sunshine and dry. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Morning flurries to afternoon showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Iso. snow/sleet/rain showers. Some sun. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Lingering mtn. flurries. Clearing skies. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine returns, still cold. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

AM/Late snow showers, Rain dayside. Highs in the low 40s.