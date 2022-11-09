Tonight is still a breezy night on the way, with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping down to around 40 degrees. Wind gusts could be as high as 25 mph, which will continue a dangerous brush fire risk with very dry conditions persisting.

Thursday is another fantastic day of weather. It’s going to be breezy once again, so the brush fire risk remains very high – don’t burn! Enjoy it if you get a chance because Old Man Winter is lurking for the weekend! We’ll see highs around 60 with plenty of sunshine through the early afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase late in the day with Nicole’s remnants approaching from the south.

Veterans Day looks wet! We’ll have Nicole’s remnants in the region – definitely an umbrella day with highs in the lower 60s. We could see some impressive rainfall but flooding is not expected especially considering how dry it has been recently.

Saturday, cold air rushes into the region as we begin to clear things out and bring back sunshine. Temperatures look to tumble below average for the first time all month as we struggle our way to the middle 40s! Expect a frosty night as we drop into the 20s!

Sunday begins frosty in the 20s and we won’t warm up much despite blue skies and sunshine. Expect the chill to remain as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by noon, only topping out in the middle 30s!

Monday starts to see the slow return of some improving temperatures but it’ll be another cold one. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only see highs in the lower 40s – yikes! Lows will once again be down well into the 20s.

Tuesday looks to remain cool in the lower 40s with shower chances around – and even a few flakes over the mountains!

Wednesday looks to keep the chances for a few rain and snow showers around with highs in the lower 40s.

In your extended forecast we’re looking to see below average temperatures around for much of next week. Perhaps a few snow flurries can’t be ruled out across the high terrain with another system scooting through midweek next week but it’ll be just warm enough to be a rain showers for most of us. In general though, days with highs in the 70s look to be gone for quite some time…

Remember, fall fire season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and nice other than it’s breezy for fires! Highs around 60.

VETERANS DAY

Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

A morning sprinkle will lead to afternoon sun. Cooler! Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny but C-O-L-D! Highs in the middle 30s!

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and still cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY

Rain showers possible. Snowflakes over the mountains? Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

A few lingering showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY

A sprinkle or two. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY

A few showers likely. Highs in the middle 40s.