Tonight features starry skies as we’ll be mostly clear with temperatures plummeting back down into the upper 20s – another cold night on the way!

Wednesday yet again begins chilly but warms up nicely. A mix of sun and clouds along with south winds helps us push into the middle 50s for the afternoon. Folks hitting the road for Thanksgiving will have an easy commute weather-wise with dry conditions for much of the East Coast. Local airports look in great shape too. Don’t burn this week if you don’t have to – it’ll be extremely dry through Wednesday night, which will be conducive for brush fires.

Thanksgiving will be a perfect day for cooking, spending time with family, and even an afternoon football game in the yard. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. While we’re looking to stay dry for the dayside of our turkey day a few clouds will filter in with showers returning by Black Friday morning.

Conditions will remain dry through Thursday – hold off on burning if you can!

Black Friday will feature a few showers for early morning shoppers. Rain gear or umbrellas might be helpful for those waiting in line for those great deals. With the clouds, it won’t be quite as warm, with highs around 50.

Saturday features a few scattered showers, but there should be plenty of dry breaks, with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday keeps the chances for shower activity around, with our second half of the weekend appearing similar to the first half of the weekend, with highs near 50. Travel conditions look OK dayside locally with folks coming back via I-81 to I-64 running into a few rain drops.

Monday brings back high pressure and sunshine as we see temperatures dip slightly back into the middle 40s. A bit breezy at times early but calming as the day goes on. Travel looks in good shape for those taking an extra day for their holiday.

Tuesday looks a tad warmer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with another storm system approaching, with a few showers around and highs in the middle 50s.

In your extended day forecast we look to remain average at or near the 50-degree mark. No real indication of a strong cold snap like we saw earlier this month. We’re also seeing a poor setup for snow chances so it looks like November will end with very little snow totals.

