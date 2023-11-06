Tonight brings an increase in cloud coverage to the region, with a weak warm front passing through and scooting north and a weak cold front approaching to our west. With a strong low-pressure system to our north across the Great Lakes and high pressure to our south, the wind will continue to pick up in speed, with gusts up to 25 mph possible out of the southwest. This will continue an elevated brush fire threat tonight with dry tinder on the ground with the laves coming down. In addition, temperatures will be mild, as we dip back only to around 50 degrees.

Tuesday provides the chance for an isolated sprinkle or two with a weak cold front crossing – a lot of us will remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm once again, with highs in the middle 60s – the breeze unfortunately once again could be an issue for our fire danger, with wind gusts once again up to 25 mph possible. Skies will clear by lunchtime, giving us partly to mostly clear skies by the evening.

Wednesday brings our weakened cold front back up to the north as a warm front. With a southerly breeze, temperatures will soar into the 70s – we’ll jump into the lower to middle 70s for highs! Again, it’s a breezy afternoon on the way, which won’t be great for our fire threat, with gusts of 15 to 20 mph possible.

Thursday gives us a chance for showers with a cold front pushing through. We’ll have a few showers around, with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Showers will be scattered in nature.

Friday continues our threats for showers, as Thursday’s cold front slowly slides east and an area of low-pressure scoots through along that front. The low-pressure system will provide a more expansive plume of moisture, with the best chances for showers south. High temperatures will be much cooler behind the front in the lower 50s.

Veteran’s Day will be a cool day with high pressure scooting in from our west. With a northerly flow, we’ll see high temperatures only around 50.

Sunday continues the trend of plenty of sunshine. Despite the sunshine, we will remain below average for high temperatures, with highs only in the lower 50s with high pressure nearly directly overhead.

Monday sees our temperatures begin to warm as high pressure shifts east. As a result, we’ll see a southerly flow, which will push high temperatures back up into the middle 50s.

Looking ahead, much of next week looks dry with high pressure in control. Temperatures are trending to be near normal for this time of year in the middle to upper 50s but look warmer toward middle November. With yet another extended period of dry weather possible, it’s important to keep in mind the fall fire season laws regarding burning in the fall. Adhere to them to help prevent more fires from flaring up in our region!

