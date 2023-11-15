Tonight features mostly clear skies, which will enable temperatures to dip back into the 30s across the region. With a light south wind, our ridgelines will once again be a touch warmer than our valley spots, where some patchy instances of frost are possible.

Thursday continues our trend of warmer conditions with our southerly flow as high pressure continues to push east. This will give us more of a southerly to southeasterly flow and allow temperatures to spike a few more degrees for highs. Temperatures during the morning in the 30s will jump nicely into the mid to perhaps even upper 60s for the afternoon, giving us a classic ‘icicles to bicycles’ type day. This is yet another day of elevated fire threat with low humidity and dry conditions expected. Conditions will begin to improve Friday.

Friday sees our next system in the form of a stout cold front approaching during the morning hours from the west. A few isolated showers in the morning will be followed by increasing chances for steadier rain in the afternoon and into the evening – great news for crews battling brushfires in our region. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Rainfall totals look to be similar to last week’s rain with this system, with a quarter to a half inch expected. Area high school football games for the quarterfinals of state playoffs Friday night look wet – plan for shower activity to be around with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday begins the day with a few lingering showers and drizzle in the morning behind our cold front. Clearing skies will take shape throughout the day but it’s a much colder afternoon despite the sunshine, with highs only in the mid 40s.

Sunday sees high pressure move nearly directly overhead. With plenty of sinking air in place, sunshine can be expected but it’s a chilly day overall with temperatures to begin the day in the 20s and afternoon highs only in the 40s once again.

Monday features increasing clouds with our next system approaching – a frontal system heading in from the west. Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon with high temperatures returning to around 50 degrees.

Tuesday looks wet, with our system scooting through. Rain showers look likely at times, making a wet commute possible both in the morning and in the evening. We’ll watch to see if a brief transition to wintry weather could occur behind the front as the system scoots by Tuesday night. Winter weather impacts do not look substantial at this point but we’re keeping a close eye on the system. High temperatures Tuesday will once again be near 50.

Wednesday provides more sunshine but it’s cold, with highs in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead, temperatures are trending to be slightly below average as we head toward Thanksgiving. In addition, the pattern is trending a bit more unsettled – this will be great news for fire relief is that materializes but could create a damper outlook for folks toward the turkey holiday – we’ll continue to watch closely!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice day! Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely, especially toward dinnertime. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

Morning showers, afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers possible, especially late. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY

Few lingering showers/snowflakes early. Highs in the mid 40s.

THANKSGIVING

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.