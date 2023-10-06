Tonight sees a chance for a few showers persisting through the evening. Have the rain gear if you’re headed out to high school football games. Temperatures at the start of area games will be around 60 degrees, cooling down into the 50s by the end of the fourth quarter. By the time we wake up Saturday morning, we’ll see lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday is shaping up to be cool but less gloomy day – perfect for Chili Fest! The clouds will hang tough in the mountains but we’ll have sunshine in the valleys mixed with clouds. A cool west – northwest breeze will keep temperatures held into the middle 50s for highs – that’ll be a good 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year! And with a breeze, you’ll definitely want the jackets, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. With a northwest breeze, a stray shower could switch to snowflakes briefly over the high mountains, but elsewhere the bigger story for sure will be the bigger headline, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.

Sunday could allow a stray sprinkle or snow flurry up in the mountains before dawn with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 30s for lows that morning. With dew point values below freezing, we could see some hoar frost – we’d love to see some of your photos for that and you can send them over to our website – find the Weather Together tab! Sunday will bring the sunshine for the afternoon, but it’s a cold day with highs only in the lower 50s – more like November weather out there!

Monday keeps the chance for a few showers around with a trough scooting through. As a result, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday begins the warming trend as we begin to encroach on what’s seasonal for this time of year temperature-wise. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 60s under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies to the region with high pressure in control, with highs in the middle 60s.

Thursday keeps skies partly cloudy through the early afternoon but clouds will be on the increase late with our next storm system heading in. High temperatures will be near 70.

Friday brings the returning chances for showers with another system crossing. Temperatures look cooler behind this front for next weekend. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rebound following our first real cold spell this weekend – our average high temperature is in the upper 60s this time of year, and we will get back to that level by the middle of the month! Keep in mind that fall fire season has begun in West Virginia – no burning during the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy and gloomy with periods of drizzle. Highs in the middle 50s. Frosty night on the way!

SUNDAY

Brief mountain flurry early, plenty of sunshine. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY

Few showers. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Warming back up. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated shower late. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy, few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, few scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Cooler again. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.