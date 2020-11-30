First Widespread Accumulating Snow Tonight and Tomorrow

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 7PM DEC. 1ST

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZWELL COUNTY UNTIL 4PM DEC. 1

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS AND GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL TUESDAY DEC 1ST AT 7 PM.

The changeover will happen quick for most as a strong surge of cold air is expected to push in tonight, along with our exiting low pressure. The heaviest snow is likely to occur overnight and before sunset for the viewing area. Outside of the snow black ice will be an issue as a quick ‘flash freeze’ remains a possibility once the roads eventually cool. Travel should be limited during these hours if at all possible.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 20s and winds will remain gusty. We will see gusts up to 35 MPH which could cause some blowing snow and further reduce visibility. Wind chill values will likely be in the single digits through the evening and into tomorrow morning.

Tuesday steady snow and snow showers should be expected through at least the first half of the afternoon for everyone. As the afternoon progresses across the lower elevations from west to east the snow will begin to dwindle out until just the mountains are seeing remaining upslope snow showers by overnight Tuesday.

Snow totals look to be between 1 to 3 inches for most with higher elevation through Raleigh, Fayette and western Greenbrier picking up 2 to 4. The high terrain of Greenbrier and Pocahontas could see up to 8 when all is said and done. Watch for some isolated higher amounts up to 6 in areas such as Flat Top and the high terrain of Tazewell county. Totals will be 100% elevation dependent. This isn’t the biggest snow we’ve ever seen, but focus on impacts and not totals. Travel will likely be slick for everyone Tuesday morning and then again Tuesday night as temperatures fall and we could see a flash freeze.

Wednesday morning will bring the remainder of the upslope snows to an end over the mountains as high pressure begins to move in and take control of the region. Highs won’t recover much though even by Wednesday afternoon many will still be into the 30s!

Thursday looks to fully dry out as high pressure meanders in behind our storm system. Highs will begin to moderate into the 40s, but still fall below average. Clouds will take some time to fade out of the picture and might be around for most of the day.

Friday there is a chance we could see another messy area of weather pass through the region for right now the threat seems rather limited but we’ll keep it in the forecast for now. As of right now any rain/snow looks to be very light. Highs continue to fall into the 40s.

Saturday is looking relatively dry as of now, with clouds likely to stick around for most of the day time. Highs will maintain into the 30s and 40s by the afternoon. Overall a chilly a but still pleasant day.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with cloudier conditions but over all still very pleasant into the 40s and 30s. Still below average but warmer than the rest of the forecast.

The extended forecast shows some hints of another system early on in the forecast but other wise the weather is looking clear and downright cold as highs sit into the 30s! It seems the cold air is here to stay for December.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Rain changes to snow. Some accumulations. Gusty and cold with lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Miserable day. Cold, snow, windy. Highs in the 20s, lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering upslope snow, otherwise dry. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Increasing clouds, some showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Trending drier. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clearer for now. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 30s.

