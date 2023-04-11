Tonight keeps the mostly clear sky trend intact! Lows in the lower to middle 40s.

Wednesday is yet another gorgeous day, with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s.

Thursday shifts high pressure off to our south and east into the Atlantic Ocean and that will usher in a more direct southerly flow. As a result, temperatures will begin to toast up a bit! This will enable temperatures to bump up into the lower to perhaps middle 70s.

Friday finally brings our next chance for a few showers, as a weakening area of low pressure moves over the region. Heavy rain is not expected, but a few scattered showers will be possible. Highs will dip a touch back into the lower 70s.

Saturday keep a few showers in the picture with a disturbance nearby. Once again, it’s not an all day rain but a few scattered light showers will be possible. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Sunday brings a cold front through the region, which will bring us the chance for rain, along with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder. It’ll be a bit breezy, but nothing substantial on the wind side of things. With the clouds and showers around in the afternoon, we will dip back into the lower 70s for highs.

Monday has a northwest flow around in the morning, which will keep the chances for light drizzle in the mountains in the morning. Afternoon clearing looks likely but temperatures throughout the region will be much cooler. Highs drop back into the middle 50s.

Tuesday returns the beautiful weather but it’ll be cooler, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 50s.

Looking ahead, a short reprieve from the warm weather appears likely for the beginning of next week – but the emphasis here is ‘short’. The overall pattern looks to remain warm, and with an upper level ridge looking to build to our west by the middle of next week… the warmer air will make a return to the region very soon.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the lower to middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, another ‘sun-sational’ day. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

A few sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

Isolated shower or two. Plenty of dry time. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Afternoon showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY

AM drizzle, PM clearing. Cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the lower 60s.