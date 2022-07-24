Tonight will feature patchy areas of fog and a couple of stray showers but I think most of us will be dry, with temperatures dipping back into the middle 60s.

Monday will begin the day mostly dry but an approaching cold front will kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out but the real threat (and subsequently over the next few days) will be the threat for heavy rainfall. High temperatures Monday will fall short of 80 degrees in many locations due to the absence of sunshine in the afternoon.

Tuesday will feature more thunderstorm activity, especially in the afternoon. That cold front mentioned above is going to stall over the region and storms will form near it with the heat and humidity. Clouds will keep high temperatures in the 70s but the atmosphere is ‘juiced’ up – storms will be capable of heavy rainfall. If you live in a low-lying area, keep an eye on storms in your area, as the potential for locally heavy rainfall will be a threat each afternoon throughout the week.

Wednesday will be stormy in the afternoon once again with our stalled front lifting slightly back up to the north, which will introduce an even more humid airmass, kicking off scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will once again be in the 70s and locally heavy rainfall will once again be a threat.

Thursday will provide more storm chances, as our stalled frontal boundary drifts back south toward the region. More scattered thunderstorms – some of which could have heavy rain with them – will be around in the afternoon with highs likely closer to 80 with perhaps a few more peaks of sunshine.

Friday keeps the storms in the region with an area of low pressure riding along the stalled boundary, which will likely make the chances of showers (and less in the way of storms due to lack of ‘fuel’ in the atmosphere) more likely throughout the day instead of just the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the middle 70s as a result of the more likely chance that we see more clouds than the previous days.

Saturday could provide us hope for a few peaks of sunshine, especially in our northern counties, as the stalled boundary looks to drift south into the Carolinas. Towns in our southern counties, especially in Virginia, will still keep the chances for storms around but with the overall chance for storms in the region slightly less, the mercury will climb closer back to 80 degrees.

Sunday unfortunately reintroduces the stalled front back up into the area, as it will likely push north into the area from the Carolinas and give us more chances for storms.

In our extended forecast, chances for rain look to gradually subside next week, but with a fairly humid airmass in place, we still cannot rule out a few scattered thunderstorms. They’ll be much more widely scattered which should allow temperatures for highs to return close to normal.

There is the potential that some localized areas in our region could receive *a few inches* of rain this week due to the weather setup this week. If you live in a low-lying area prone to flooding, keep an eye to the sky and to the forecast!

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Stray shower with patchy fog. Lows in the middle 60s.

MONDAY:

PM storms likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs near 80. Chance of rain 70%.

TUESDAY:

PM storms likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs in the middle 70s. Chance of rain 70%.

WEDNESDAY:

PM storms likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70%.

THURSDAY:

PM storms likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60%.

FRIDAY:

Scattered showers likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs in the middle 70s. Chance of rain 60%.

SATURDAY:

Few scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40%.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated storm, most are dry. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered storms. Highs in the 70s.