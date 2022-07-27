FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR GREENBRIER, FAYETTE, AND RALEIGH COUNTY UNTIL 8AM, WEDNESDAY

A warning means flash flooding is currently happening or is expected shortly. Monitor creeks and streams carefully. DO NO DRIVE OVER/THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS!

FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell & Pocahontas County until 8am Friday, July 29th.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles County until midnight, July 28th.



Heavy rain is still expected across the region Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday leading to flash flooding. Flash Flooding is a dangerous situation because it happens quickly and last well after the rain has stopped. Fast rising flood waters will make roads impassible. #TurnAroundDontDrown. Watch creeks and streams carefully this week!

Wednesday we continue to see heavy rain showers and thunderstorms move through the region. Multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected today. Your flash flood risk is running high today and is expected across more of the region. Monitor small creeks and streams carefully, avoid flood water by foot or vehicle. Flash flooding happens quickly and often with little warning. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Rain continues all day.

Wednesday flood risk remains moderate (high). Stay vigilant during your day as flash flood can happen quickly. Road conditions can change in minutes which is why you don’t want to drive on or through flooded roadways. You can become trapped in minutes with no rescue possible. Simply put, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.



Thursday we get rid of one stationary front thanks to a cold front moving in, however it comes with storms and downpours once again. No real improvements over our very soggy week. Temps remain below average as we struggle to see sunshine throughout the day. More flash flooding risks expand into our region as well.

Friday is another soggy day but this time we see more breaks between storms. Our cold front from Thursday gets snagged, allowing for more storms and showers throughout the day. The lack of sunshine with thick cloud cover keeps temps below average with temperatures once again in the 70s.

Saturday could provide us hope for a few peaks of sunshine, especially in our northern counties, as the stalled front looks to drift south into the Carolinas. Towns in our southern counties, especially in Virginia, will still keep the chances for storms around but with the overall chance for storms in the region slightly less, the mercury will climb closer back to 80 degrees.

Sunday unfortunately reintroduces the stalled front back up into the area, as it will likely push north into the area from the Carolinas and give us more chances for storms. Afternoon highs stay near average in the low 80s, cooler under showers and storms.

Monday is another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. With already saturated grounds, flooding concerns remain top of the list. Highs push closer to average with the low 80s.

Tuesday we’ll once again see scattered showers and thunderstorms as another systems pushes through the region. Temps rise slightly in the morning hours but stall out in the late afternoon reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

In our extended forecast, rain looks to continue into the extended forecast thanks to a stalled pattern over our region. Temps certainly don’t feel like summer but August is trending in the warmer direction so summer is exactly over just yet.

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.



WEDNESDAY:

More rain, heavy at times. Some breaks. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. Showers, heavy downpours. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY:

Few scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A few lingering storms but drier. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Iso. showers. Highs in the upper 80s.