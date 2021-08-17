Flash Flooding Possible Tuesday into Wednesday

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR MCDOWELL COUNTY UNTIL 12PM TOMORROW

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY AT 8AM THIS MORNING UNTIL 12PM TOMORROW

Today, heavy rain and flash flooding remain a possibility as more heavy rain remains possible. Rain will pick up through the morning hours and into the afternoon increasing in coverage and intensity as what’s left of Fred continues north. We’ll have to be mindful of older and weak trees as they face a risk of tipping in saturated soils as winds pick up this afternoon and overnight.

In addition to the flooding and heavy rain threat, the risk of a few strong to severe storms is possible across the area through this afternoon and tonight. Gusty winds will be our main concern, but our tornado risk isn’t zero either today.





Tonight, Fred’s remaining rain moves through. A lot of the heaviest rain will be focused to our west along with Wyoming and McDowell counties as it looks like Fred will track up along the WV/KY border. Heavy rain and the risk of seeing flash flooding overnight still remain for the entire viewing area though. We urge everyone to have a way to receive alerts that can wake you up, such as an NOAA Weather Radio or the Storm Tracker 59 App.

Wednesday, as Fred exits through the morning we will slowly begin to dry out. Lingering showers and the occasional storm are still possible. We’ll likely remain fairly cloudy throughout most of the day with only some breaks of sun. Highs stick to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Higher rainfall totals from Fred have shifted a bit further west this morning as Fred’s track becomes more clear. The best chances to see upwards of 3 inches now lies across the western edges of Wyoming and McDowell and along the mountains. For the rest of the area, a general 1-3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts, not off the table.

Thursday, while our rain chances begin to fall off quickly we still are not completely in the clear just yet. On and off showers and storms will continue but at least some of us should stay dry through the day. Highs in the low 80s are expected, but not much in the way of the sun.

Friday, we can’t shake the risk of showers as the high stalled to our east keeps driving moisture up along the Appalachians. We needed the rain but, this is quite the unsettled pattern we’ve gotten into! Highs remain in the mid and upper 70s for most.

Saturday continues to see hit and miss shower and storm chances but not at widespread as the past few days. We’ll start to warm back up as well with temperatures making their way back above the 80-degree mark.

Sunday should be one of the driest days we’ve seen in a while with only a handful of hit or miss showers expected across the region. Highs stick near the 80s as well.

In the extended forecast we continue to see a slow process of drying out. Highs stay near mostly seasonable levels as well.

TUESDAY:

Heavy rain and flash flooding possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hit or miss rain continues. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler with some showers. Highs in the upper 70s,

FRIDAY:

Small chance of showers. Highs near average.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain yet. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

If we told you it will still rain, would you be shocked by now? Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled, Sct. showers. Highs in the mid-80s.