WIND ADVISORY: McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Pocahontas until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles advisories last until 1 PM Wednesday. Winds 25-25mph with gusts up to 50 mph are possible which could cause power outages, downed trees, and blowing snow conditions on roadways.

Wednesday after an overnight drop in temps, rain from Tuesday freezes on roadways creating slick spots on untreated roads. Snow showers and snow squalls early morning add fresh snow to already icy roads adding to the complexity of your commute. Winter Weather Advisory for Northwestern Pocahontas County until 11am for measurable snow and ice.

Temps continue to fall with highs only near freezing. Winds are still elevated pushing west-northwest 25-30mph with gusts up to 50mph at times which may cause further complications to line crews fixing outages from Tuesday and adding to the list today.

By the afternoon and early evening, snow showers come to an end as high pressure nudges our pesky active weather system out. This will also help with our winds as they begin to relax. It’ll be a slow process as we’re still breezy heading into the overnight hours with winds pushing 15-25mph. Still better than where we’ve been. After the sun sets, temps fall back into the 20s for lows which will allow what melted in the afternoon to refreeze for icy travel conditions through Thursday morning.

Thursday is a frosty start with breezy conditions and icy roads. Black ice will be the main threat but at least we have sunshine to help thaw us out throughout the day. By late morning, most roads will simply be wet as we begin to melt Wednesday’s snows. Temps push into the mid 40s in the afternoon for most with the exception being the higher elevations to the east who manage the upper 30s. The thaw/freeze pattern continues Thursday night as temps tumble quickly back into the 20s with clearer skies.

Friday clouds increase early on as our next active system sets its sights on our region. Winds will be picking up in intensity pushing 30mph by the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain will be pushing in by the evening rush hour and lasting through Saturday early morning. With temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, this will be another straight rain event. Wind gusts as highs as 50mph are possible Friday night, similar to what we saw on Tuesday this week. Downed power lines and trees are a threat so plan accordingly and prepare early. Overnight showers continue with a small break right at dawn Saturday.

Saturday is going to be a very windy day the first half our of system pushes farther to the east and much colder air and snow showers follow behind. Flash freezing will be a concern for the morning hours along with snow squalls dusting local roadways. Temps struggle to make it to the freezing mark and wind chills will be in the teens most of the day. Wind howl 25-30mph with gusts pushing above 40mph at times. Power outages again are likely so plan for alternative heating sources. Snow accumulations will be similar to what we saw on Wednesday with the mountains picking up a few inches. Nailing down the timing of the change from Friday rain to Saturday snow will fine tune our snowfall map so check back often for updates.

Sunday we see our storm exit to the northeast but a cold front is looking to move in from the west. Clouds will be stubborn and temperatures are stuck in the low 30s all day. Winds will be breezy but better than what we’ll see Saturday. Wind chills still frigid in the teens most of the day. Passing flurries are likely but new accumulations are not expected. Sunday night, we’ll see better chances of snow pushing in from the west as our cold front arrives for early Monday morning.

Monday is looking to be a snowy day with accumulations expected for our lowland counties as well. We’re still a bit far out for a fine tuned forecast, but even in Raleigh and Wyoming counties, a couple of inches of snow can be expected Monday. Mountains will see much higher amounts where snow shovels could be needed. 4-6 inches for the ridgelines in Greenbrier and Pocahontas county are possible but a few things could change that call between now and this weekend. Moisture track is key in pinpointing but plan for a snowy, breezy, and chilly day either way as the cold air is here to stay.

Tuesday mostly cloudy skies with passing flurries is expected with our mountain counties cashing in on another inch or two of accumulations. Temps continue to fall as a polar air mass settles into the U.S. Highs for Tuesday only manage the mid to upper 20s and wind chills feel like we’re in the single digits and teens. Winter, friends, is making a return with a vengeance.

In your extended forecast, the active pattern continues but now we start to introduce polar air into the mix. Highs only managing the 20s for several days in a row mean it’s just a matter of time before the right storm hits the right spot for measurable snows in our region. We’ve got a couple of good candidates on long range, but like we’ve mentioned before, long range models can change often and quickly day to day. In other words, we’re in a good position for things to get wintry around here so stick with us to stay prepared.

WEDNESDAY

Windy, Snow showers AM, Clearing PM. Highs in the 30s

THURSDAY

Clearing but Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Clouds increasing, Windy, Rain PM. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Snow showers, Breezy, Frigid. Highs in the low 30s

SUNDAY

Passing flurries, some sun through clouds. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Snow showers. Measurable snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Flurries, slow clearing late. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Chilly Sunshine. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY

Sun & Clouds. Highs in the 20s.

FRIDAY

Flurries exit, clearing. Highs in the 20s.