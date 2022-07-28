A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, MERCER, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTY IN WV and TAZEWELL COUNTY IN VA UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING (10PM).

AN AREAL FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL 8:30AM THURSDAY

FLOOD ALERTS as of 7:30am, Thursday, July 28th, 2022. For the latest updates, head over to our Facebook Page.

Thursday a cold front pushes into the region which helps get rid of the stationary front that has sat over our region this week but it won’t help dry us out. More heavy rain and thunderstorms come along for the ride adding to our already saturated rain totals. Highs remain below average in the 70s.

#TurnAroundDon’tDrown. We’ve been saying it all week but in true fashion, some think it doesn’t apply to them. With water rescues from Wednesday, flood waters are no joke. Stay out of flood waters all together. Flash flooding happens quickly and can rise even after the rain has stopped up to 6 hours later.

Friday features another cold front passing through, which renews the risk for storms once again. The threat for training of storms is much different thanks to a differing front setup, so the threat for flash flooding, though not zero, will be lower. A slight risk for flooding is currently issued for the area for Friday, with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Despite the more scattered nature of showers and storms Friday, our ground is already too saturated to handle any more heavy downpours. These scattered storms and showers will aggravate already flood prone areas so our flash flood risk remains in the moderate category for much of the region.

Saturday won’t be an entirely dry day but we’ll see more sunshine and dry hours than any day this previous week. This small break will allow rivers to settle and swollen creeks to recede. While we won’t get a full day of sunshine, the few showers we will see will be isolated in nature allowing us to handle the rain fall in most areas. Flood risk remains low for VA counties towards the south.

Sunday a stationary front from the south begins to shift northwards bringing steady showers and heavy downpours once again to the region. We’ll pick up rain chances throughout the day and keep them with us for a few days longer. Temps once again below average with little sunshine through the day and our flood chances begin to rise as we get stuck in another soggy pattern.

Monday we are stuck with our stationary front once again bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. Temps remain in the upper 70s as we once again see more rain and clouds than sunshine. Flooding concerns remain high into Monday as repeated rounds of rain move in. Towards the evening hours a cold front brings more rain and thunderstorms as our soggy setup continues.

Tuesday our cold front pushes out with showers and storms scattered in nature through the day. Temps will rise closer to average as we begin to see more sunshine, but any scattered downpour could aggravate already saturated and flooded grounds so we aren’t in the clear, just yet.

Wednesday will hold a few isolated showers in the morning but high pressure nudges its way in allowing us to dry out a bit. Clouds will be stubborn for the mountains but we’ll all eventually see the sunshine Wednesday afternoon. This will allow temps to push back into the 80s.

In our extended forecast, a few rounds of rain here and there but overall we start to transition out of the soggy and flood risk pattern. Temps begin to rise into near August averages.

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.



THURSDAY:

Shower and heavy downpours. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny with an isolated storm. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms, otherwise partly sunny. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny with an isolated storm. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated storms, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

Scattered storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.