Tonight brings the chances for thunderstorms into the picture once again. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, with low temperatures around 60 degrees.

Thursday brings back our chances of thunderstorms capable of locally heavy rainfall, with yet another trough scooting through the region. This storm system that is associated with an area of low pressure will eventually drag a cold front into the region and dry us out nicely for the weekend.

Until then though, the risk for locally heavy rainfall and perhaps a strong storm or two will continue, with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Much like what we have seen weather-wise recently, it won’t rain all of the time on Wednesday and Thursday, but storms will be working in a very moist environment, hence the heavy rainfall threat.

By Friday, we will begin to see conditions dry out both physically with chances of rain as well as with the amount of moisture in the air as drier air works its way into the region from the north. Other than a stray shower on Friday, we look dry, as high pressure works in from the north, with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday looks dry for all with high pressure in control. A northerly air flow will keep conditions from becoming hot and humid, as dry air remains in place and high temperatures only reach the upper 70s.

Sunday continues the nice conditions, with just a stray shot at an isolated shower or two over the mountains, with high temperatures once again in the upper 70s. Overall, we are looking at a pretty solid weekend of weather ahead for southern West Virginia.

Monday begins to allow the heat and humidity to slowly creep back in and that will enable an isolated storm threat to return. Most are dry and it is warmer, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking ahead, a summer-like pattern will continue for southern West Virginia. Aside from a brief reprieve from the heat this weekend, the warm and humid pattern we’ve experienced for the last couple of weeks looks to continue into the second half of July, with occasional isolated to widely scattered storms a good bet next week. We know this pattern well in Appalachia as a typical summer look here. Don’t forget about the UV index this time of year, which can be high even on cloudy afternoons and don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app is available to you for free – the interactive radar feature is handy on hikes out in the woods!

TONIGHT

Isolated showers, patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Scattered storms likely. Locally heavy rainfall. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Beautiful! Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Isolated mountain shower. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in around 80.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.