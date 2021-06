Flood Watch Continues Friday

::FLASH FLOOD WARNING:: Wyoming County in West Virginia is under a flash flood warning until 8:45 pm. Showers and thunderstorms are moving through southern West Virginia that could cause some local high water on roads, small creeks, and streams. DON’T DROWN, TURN AROUND.



Flash Flood Watches are in effect for Raleigh, Summers, Greenbrier, Fayette, Monroe, McDowell, Wyoming and Pocahontas counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County in Virginia until midnight tonight!



Tonight we remain rainy and muggy as a slow-moving low-pressure system continues to move through the region. Rain and heavy downpours are still expected to be an issue through much of the evening. Flood watches are still in effect until Midnight, but don’t let your guard down as we will continue to see leftover showers this weekend. Lows tonight in the mid to upper 60s.



For the entire area, a medium to high risk of flooding exists today. Small creeks and streams are still liable to run high the fastest due to heavy rain. At this point though, the rivers may have had a chance to catch up as they tend to respond slower to heavy rain events, and will need to be watched!

Saturday we could still see a few isolated showers and storms, but they won’t be as numerous. We could even see some sun, something that will have been lacking for a few days at this point. Temperatures warm up slightly with some still stuck in the upper 70s but a few should return to the 80s.

We still have a small risk of flooding in place for Saturday as any storms that do crop up are still capable of producing heavy rainfall totals. We’ll need to continue to watch everything closely.

Sunday, we’re continuing to remain unsettled and rainy across much of the region, though coverage of showers and storms should be less than previous days. Most of the rain should be focused along a weak cold front. Highs are set to return to the upper 70s for most.

Monday in the wake of Sunday’s front a few more showers and slow-moving storms are expected to crop up across the area. We’re still tapping into that southern moisture at this point so anything that does form will bring another round of very heavy rain. Highs stick to the low 80s for most.

Tuesday another weak cold front swings through producing another round of showers mainly only along the front itself through the afternoon hours. This will be the final encore of heavy rain potential in our area before high pressure moves in overnight. Highs are back in the 80s one more time.

Wednesday, high pressure is nestled into the east coast providing relief from the heat, humidity and rain we’ve been seeing for days on end. Highs will be back in the low 70s with mostly clear skies.

In the extended forecast high pressure keeps us dry and sunny. Giving many a chance to dry out a bit after well over a months worth of rain fell in some areas. Highs slowly climb back to the 80s by the end of next week!

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms, Muggy/Foggy, lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier with stray PM showers poss. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny with a small chance for some storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and hot. High in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny, dry, mild. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Showers PM. Highs near 80.