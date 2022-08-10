AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES BEGINNING AT NOON ON WEDNESDAY: Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming & McDowell until 2am THURSDAY

FOR Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles until MIDNIGHT WENDESDAY NIGHT.

Wednesday our cold front from Tuesday stalls over our region brining widespread showers and heavy downpours into the region. 1-2 inches of rain can be expected with the heaviest of rain leading to localized high water. Temps begin to cool a bit thanks to less sunshine through the day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Flash Flood Risk Wednesday moves into the slight category. With localized rainfall amount pushing past the 2 inch mark today flooded roadways will happen quickly making the motto “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” even more important today.

Thursday a second cold front pushes in as we ring out the last bit of moisture from our muggy atmosphere, a few spotty showers are possible Thursday morning with general clearing through the day. Expect temps to cool off considerable as this second front move in with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday features a northwest flow with a strong area of high pressure to our north! It’ll feel more like the beginning of fall than August as highs will likely only be in the mid 70s for the low lands as our mountain counties struggle to get out of the 60s!

Saturday we stay dry with lots of sunshine but cooler air is here to stay for a bit longer as we work our way into the mid 70s.

Sunday once again feels like fall with sunshine for everyone and temps in the upper 70s. Humidity starts to creep up ahead of our next rain maker. While most of us stay dry, showers move in overnight from south to north so the farther south you are, the earlier in your Sunday evening you can expect showers.

Monday will be a mixed bag kind of day with isolated showers roaming the region. Not all will see rain but the threat of a shower will be with us for the entire day. With the mix of sun, clouds, and southwest winds, we’ll see temps move closer to the 80 degree mark.

Tuesday will likely feature a few more scattered showers, as a touch of humidity rolls back into the region. Highs once again move into the upper 70s and low 80s.

In our extended forecast, a few rain showers return back into the forecast as a few systems make their way through. This could mean a bit more unsettled weather in the works for the West Virginia State Fair during the following week. No August 90 degree days just yet.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

AM sprinkles, PM sun. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Sunny day, Rain Late. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

PM isolated storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers return. Highs in the upper 70s

WEDNESDAY:

Off and on showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Few scattered storms again. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Cool. Highs in the upper 70s