Flooding Concerns for This Afternoon

Tuesday brings more showers and thunderstorms to the region, while our severe weather threat is limited we could see a few strong storms. The heaviest rains look to focus on our southern counties by this afternoon. Highs today climb towards the upper 70’s and low 80’s for most.

The severe weather threat for Tuesday has been pushed a bit to the south and no longer includes our area. I still would be alert though if you are in McDowell, Wyoming, Mercer and Tazewell counties. Some storms could still be strong with gusty winds.

Flooding is our biggest concern today. There is plenty of available moisture for these storms to work with this morning and into the afternoon that has set the stage for heavy downpours to be possible for many. The highest risk exists along our southernmost counties.

Tuesday Flood Potential

Wednesday, we see more shower chances, although they are smaller than the ones earlier in the week. Cloud cover is expected to be more scattered as we see a big shift in the overall flow of the atmosphere and high pressure begins to take control of the area. Everyone should end up at or over 80 degrees by this time during the week. Wednesday night we keep things dry, and isolated shower is probable but only for a few of us. Lows in the mid 60’s.

Thursday we start to crank up the heat, this is the first of many days we can say that for in the extended forecast. With high pressure and large ridge building in from the south, not only will we see the heat in the forecast but we also see our first chance at an extended dry period (outside of a few isolated showers). A welcome sight to start out July with. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80’s across the entire area. Overnight lows fall back towards the 60’s.

Friday we keep the mercury climbing with many falling into the mid-80’s for highs. We keep things dry, though an isolated shower here or there is still possible. For the 4th of July things are looking hot and sunny! Again many will see highs top out in the mid-80’s with a few upper 80’s mixed in. Sunday we see the same story, and then again into Monday, then Tuesday, and yes even into Wednesday.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TUESDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers and few strong storms, mainly south. Highs again around 8

WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Starting to dry out!. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet, sunny and warm. Highs in the 80s.

4th OF JULY:

Looking dry during the day. Showers in the evening, but they remain isolated. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Staying dry. Highs around mid 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.