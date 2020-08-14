Flooding Concerns Remain, Cooler Weather Sticks Around

An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of Monroe County until 7:45am. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweet Springs. This includes the following streams and drainages, Potts Creek, Barbours Creek, Dunlap Creek, Shawvers Run and Paint Bank Branch.

Friday we are watching for more rain in the forecast. It will follow the same patterns as the days before, with a (mostly) dry start in the mornings and then showers and storms kick up by the afternoon hours. Highs look to struggle a bit more on Friday with many ending up in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Over the next few days we still have to remain weather aware as slow moving storms still pose a threat for flooding across our area. Friday and Saturday, both have a medium risk for flooding across the entire viewing area.

Saturday looks rainy too, once again following the same pattern as before. Highs continue to drift towards to the upper 70s for most of as a warm front approaches the area early Saturday morning. This will bring with it another chance of very heavy rain moving into the area especially by the afternoon. While the heaviest rain is expected in the afternoon, unsettled weather is expected all day long.

Sunday, showers and storms continue to round out the weekend across the two Virginias though rain chances are finally starting to lower. Highs will once again be cooler with a few more of us seeing highs only in the 70s and less of us seeing the 80° mark.

Monday looks unsettled to start out the work week, but rain chances are significantly less than previous days. Showers and storms will be around by the afternoon, but not everyone will see them. Meaning that finally some of us might get some dry time. Highs end up near average in the upper 70s and the low 80s.

Tuesday things look even drier, the forecast for drier weather is a bit sensitive right now and cloud return to a rainier pattern but for now rain chances are the lowest we’ve seen in quite a few days. Highs on Tuesday don’t change much from Monday still into the upper 70s with a few low 80s mixed in.

Wednesday our rain chances are back on the rise as another stationary front sets up nearby along the east coast. Highs still remain towards the upper 70s for most of us.

Past mid-week, rain chances remain in the forecast for now, highs look to fluctuate through the upper 70s and low 80s into next weekend.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

