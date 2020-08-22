Flooding Concerns Remain Today

Saturday we continue to see rain chances remain higher for the entire area. Pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms will be on the radar by the afternoon hours as high pressure struggles to start to take control over the area. Outside of the rain there will be plenty of sun to he had, in other words it won’t be a complete washout of a day. Highs remain relatively stationary into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A small risk for flooding still exists across the area Saturday. Any issues that do arise from flooding will be quite isolated, and limited to areas with poor drainage and possibly smaller creeks and streams.

Sunday, rain chances start to fall but they are still in the forecast for the afternoon hours. Plenty of sun will precede any rain that makes it way into the area so another day that won’t be a complete loss to rain. Highs stick to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, we really start to dry things out across the region. Rain chances are very low with just a small chance being left in to account for a stray shower or two. Highs make it into the low to mid 80s for everyone.

Tuesday we see a very similar day to Monday, with abundant sunshine and a very low end chance to see a passing shower or two slip into the area. Highs will continue to climb to the mid 80s for most everyone.

Through midweek next week and beyond, the heat looks to crank back up across the Mid-Atlantic. There is a lot of variability in the long term forecast especially when it comes to temperatures. We’ll also have to watch the two tropical systems in the Atlantic closely, it’s likely they won’t have a direct impact on us. But they will have a big influence on the overall weather pattern late next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

We now have TWO Tropical systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14. Both look to have impacts on the United States in the next 5 days. Remember the storm could end up anywhere within the cone. TD 13 is projected to become a hurricane before making landfall some where around the Alabama/Florida coast. TD 14 is projected to make landfall somewhere along the Texas/Louisiana coast and is also projected to be a hurricane at landfall. For those who have friends, family or interests along the Gulf Coast and Florida this is something to watch closely as the forecast evolves. Although it is rare to have two systems in the gulf at the same time it has happened before but not in many years.. is it 2021 yet?

SATURDAY

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances are lower. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Keeping things on the drier side. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still keeping dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances come back. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain chances remain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances still around. Highs in the low 80s.