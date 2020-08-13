Flooding Concerns Remain Today

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT AT NOON TODAY UNTIL MIDNIGHT FOR MERCER AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES

Thursday we see more rain pushing into the area as a cold front slowly pushes through. This looks to bring some decent rain to the region, rain is expected to pick up past noon and stick around until after sunset. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s with some not making it out of the 70s.

Flooding will be a concern again for Thursday through Saturday. This is especially true in areas east of I-77 and spots that ran into flooding issues on Wednesday. A small to medium risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding is in place for much of the area.

Flood Potential Thursday

Flood Potential Friday

Flood Potential Saturday

Friday we are watching for more rain in the forecast. It will follow the same patterns as the days before, with a (mostly) dry start in the mornings and then showers and storms kick up by the afternoon hours. Highs look to struggle a bit more on Friday with many ending up in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Saturday looks rainy too, once again following the same pattern as before. Highs will be a bit on the cooler side as our front that has brought us all this unsettled weather drifts south, pulling cooler air in from the north. The higher elevations should expect to end up in the upper 70s while those along the low lands and the coal fields should break 80°.

Sunday, showers and storms continue to round out the weekend across the two Virginias. Highs will once again be cooler with a few more of us seeing highs only in the 70s and less of us seeing the 80° mark.

Wet and unsettled conditions look to kick off next week as well. Temperatures near or just below average will stick around into the beginning of the work week too. There is a chance we could dry out at some point next week but for now rain chances stay in the forecast.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

THURSDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

MONDAY:

A bit drier. Highs in the low to mid 80s and upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Just an isolated shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s and upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances dwindle. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Smaller but not zero chances for rain. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Some chances to dry out a bit. Highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.