Flooding Concerns Remain

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHWESTERN MOST CORNER OF RALEIGH COUNTY UNTIL 6:45 PM.

Tonight brings more showers and storms, especially before midnight. We are still warm and humid so fog is a concern heading out the door tomorrow morning. Showers will likely be slow moving and heavy at times. Temperatures drop back into the mid 60s this evening.

We have to watch the flooding threat once more. A medium threat for flooding exists for our entire area tonight. Everyone needs to remain weather-aware. Some locations have already seen over 3 or 4 inches of rain since Monday and any additional rainfall could cause excessive run off, or streams and creeks to run high. Severe weather is not likely, but flooding is a good possibility in some locations.

Thursday a more defined area of rain is expected as a weak low pressure and a trough push through and help to spark up more widespread storms. If you haven’t seen rain by this point in the week, you’ll likely see it here. Highs remain in the 80s.

Thursday, the entire area again is under a Medium risk for flooding, We’ll have to watch closely as most of the region will be prone to excessive run-off due to previous heavy rain earlier in the week. Small creeks and streams will likely rise first and fastest!

Friday, we’re a bit cooler in the low 80s but still humid and summerlike. Rain and heavy downpours are still expected to be an issue through much of the region as our main area of low pressure continues to push through the region.

For nearly the entire area a medium risk of flooding still exists by Friday. Everyone still needs to be keeping apprised of the weather, and how the rivers, creeks, and streams are behaving at this point!

Saturday is beginning to trend drier. We could still see a few isolated showers and storms, but they won’t be as numerous. Temperatures are warm again as highs make it back into the 80s. Sunday, we’re continuing to remain unsettled and rainy across much of the region, though coverage of showers and storms should be less than previous days. Highs are set to return to the upper 70s for most.

Monday could see our last push of active weather before high pressure swoops in from the north. We’ll still be hot and humid so a few decent downpours will still be possible, though they likely won’t match the strength of the previous week. Highs remain in the 80s for most.

Tuesday, we see a big pattern flip move in as high pressure drops down from the northwest. This ushers in relief from the heat and the humidity of the past week and a half. Highs will drop into the 70s and dew points will fall to upper 50s and low 60s.

In the extended forecast, we’ll see high pressure maintain it’s influence for a few days. This will keep us slightly cooler than we should be for June but it will also bring us plenty of sun and much drier air. A fair trade off after a stormy and humid few weeks.

TONIGHT:

Showers and mild. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny with a small chance for some storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid-80s

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and hot. High in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, Highs in the 70s and 80s.