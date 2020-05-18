Flooding Concerns Through the Week

More showers will begin to move in throughout the evening. We could even hear a rumble of thunder, but the severe weather threat remains off to our west. We are still fairly mild tonight as temperatures only drop into the low to mid 50s. Expect showers to get heavy at times.

Tuesday will bring more rain. We are also cooler as highs only make it into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be gusty as well. We could see wind gusts up to 35 MPH. Rain will get heavy at times and a few more rumbles of thunder will be possible through the day. Severe weather is not looking likely.

There is some risk for excessive rainfall so flash flooding is a possibility. Another week to stay weather aware, especially if you live near an area prone to localized water issues. We cannot stress enough: do NOT attempt to drive through flood waters, this includes low bridges with high water underneath them. Culverts and pipes can become unstable and a road washing out may not be visible while flooding is occurring. Driving into these conditions can be a fatal mistake. Turn around, don’t drown! Rain totals could range from 2-3 inches with a few spots seeing even more than that throughout the week.

Monday Flood Potential

Tuesday Flood Potential

Thursday Flood Potential

Wednesday and Thursday we stay in the 60s with rain showers possible throughout the remainder of the week. Clouds will also stick around for a dreary end to the week. We will still need to watch the flooding threat as we close the week out.

This coming weekend the 70s make a return with partly cloudy skies and a chance to dry out some before rain chances return the following week. Memorial Day weekend isn’t looking bad overall, but there could be some showers around throughout the weekend.

We have our first named storm in the Atlantic! Tropical Storm Arthur is spinning off the coasts of Florida and Georgia. It’s expected to pass pretty close to the east coast of North Carolina, but not expected to make landfall at this time. It heads back out to sea by Tuesday. This is why we are staying unsettled. Until the storm moves on, we will be stuck in this dreary pattern because our front can not move out.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too



TONIGHT:

Rain, could be heavy at times. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers, cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers continue. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out with a few showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Even drier, but a pop up shower is still possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain, warmer with highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Still warm with highs in the 80s.