Flooding Remains a Concern

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Mercer and Tazewell Counties until 8 pm Tuesday. Remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Tonight we’ll hold onto some cloud cover, that will help to moderate temperatures a little bit. Winds remain light out of the west as our cold front makes a slow exit across the mountains. A few light showers could still stick around for the overnight hours.

Tomorrow we watch as Tropical Storm Isaías races up the east coast, with its current track it does look to pull a lot of the available moisture in the area to the east of the Appalachians. Despite this we still have chances to see some stormy activity. Those along the Appalachians will have to be on alert as heavy rains are possible due to Isaías throughout the day. Those west of the Appalachians will have to watch for some showers and storms throughout the day, some might be heavy.

The Appalachians remain under a small risk for flooding Tuesday as Isaías pushes inland and up the east coast. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Mercer and Tazewell counties until 8 PM Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, we continue to see some chances for showers as our cold front is still making it’s exit after being stalled by Isaías’ approach up the coast. Afternoon storms are expected across most the area, no severe weather is expected at this time. Chances for heavy rain still exist for the far eastern portions of our viewing area! Highs look to hit the mid to upper 70s for most.

Thursday we watch another cold front begin to make it’s approach into the area. This will bring another unsettled day of showers and storms to southern West Virginia. Highs get a little better ahead of the cold front with some of us likely seeing a return to the low 80s for highs, some of us get stuck towards just the upper 70s.

Friday we start to dry out, a few showers and storms across the mountains remain in the forecast but areas to the west look to keep on the drier side of things. More of us swing into the 80s as high pressure begins to push in from the west, this will kick off a multi-day warming trend that will last into next week.

Past the end of the week things look to stay dry as high pressure takes control back after a stormy period. Highs look to jump back to above average through the weekend and into next week. Saturday and Sunday both look fairly quiet, but we will bring in more unsettled weather to start off next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

A few showers. Watch for fog. Lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled with some storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lower rain chances, but some showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

THURSDAY:

More unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

FRIDAY:

A bit drier, with just a handful of storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

An isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still some rain. Highs in the 80s.