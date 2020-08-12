Flooding Remains a Concern

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 7:45 PM.

A flood advisory is in effect for portions of Mercer and Monroe counties until 6:15 PM. Minor flooding is expected as heavy rain continues to move through.

A flood advisory remains in effect for Tazewell county until 5:45 PM. Minor flooding is also expected in spots near and around Tazewell.

An additional flood advisory is in effect until 6:15 PM for southern parts of Tazewell county.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms will be likely especially before dark. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. For most of us, severe weather isn’t likely, but those east of RT 219 could see an isolated severe storm. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place along the Virginia-West Virginia border.





Flooding is a bigger concern for most. The slow moving nature of these storms will allow them to drop a lot of rain in a short period of time. There is a lot of moisture to work with, so when it rains, it will tend to rain pretty heavily. A small to medium risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding is in place for the entire area.

Showers will eventually taper off as we move into the late evening. We will keep plenty of clouds around and will stay very mild. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s to start off our Thursday.

Thursday we see more rain pushing into the area as a cold front slowly pushes through. This looks to bring some decent rain to the region, rain is expected to fall most of the day. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s for most.

Flooding will be a concern again for our Thursday. This is especially true in areas east of I 77 and spots that ran into flooding issues on Wednesday. A small to medium risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding is in place for much of the area.

Friday we are still watching for more rain in the forecast. It will follow the same patterns as the days before, with a (mostly) dry start in the mornings and then showers and storms kick up by the afternoon hours. Highs look to struggle a bit more on Friday with many ending up in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Saturday looks rainy too, once again following the same pattern as before. Highs will be a bit on the cooler side as our front that has brought us all this unsettled weather drifts south, pulling cooler air in from the north. The higher elevations should expect to end up in the upper 70s while those along the low lands and the coal fields should break 80°.

Sunday, showers and storms continue to round out the weekend across the two Virginias. Highs will once again be cooler with a few more of us seeing highs only in the 70s and less of us seeing the 80° mark.

Wet and unsettled conditions look to kick off next week as well. Temperatures near or just below average will stick around into the beginning of the work week too. There is a chance we could dry out by mid-week but there is a lot of time in between then and now. Stay tuned.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms before dark. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

MONDAY:

A bit drier. Highs in the low to mid 80s and upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Just an isolated shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s and upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances dwindle. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Smaller but not zero chances for rain. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Some chances to dry out a bit. Highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.