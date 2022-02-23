AN AREAL FLOOD WARNING IS IN PLACE FOR FAYETTE, RALEIGH, NICHOLAS, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 7 AM FRIDAY MORNING.

Wednesday night will bring increasing clouds and temperatures will be a bit cooler than they were last night. Many will end up in the mid 30s and some spots through the Greenbrier Valley could be cold enough to see some freezing rain as we head into Thursday morning. Rain looks to hold off until we get closer to the morning commute, but a stray shower is still possible tonight.

Thursday, we’re back to more consistent, heavy at times, rainfall across the entire area. Flooding concerns jump right back to the top of our list as the ground will still be fairly saturated from Tuesday meaning most of the water will end up in the sewers or the rivers during the day. In addition to the rain seen earlier in the week another inch or more looks likely during the day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A small risk for flooding will be in place for our western counties, but everyone needs to monitor all flood prone areas throughout the day on Thursday and then again as we start to transition into our Friday. Rain will be heaviest to start the day and then to finish it. Rain totals will be between another inch and an inch and a half on top of what we’ve already seen.

Friday, the last of our system begins to exit as a cold front swings through the region. This will bring another round of healthy rainfall through the morning with a brief change to a wintry mix or even snow across the mountains during the afternoon as cold air rushes in. It is likely we’ll still be seeing rises along local rivers, creeks, and streams through Friday morning. Remember just because the rain is done doesn’t mean the flooding risk is automatically over.

Saturday, a weak area of rain and snow will form off to our south and could clip southern Virginia and the far southern edge of the region. For now, we’ll keep chances low but keep an eye on this if you live in Tazewell, Giles, Bland, and Monroe counties as this could clip you on Sunday! Otherwise, we’re dry and fairly sunny during the day with highs in the 30s.

Sunday is now trending drier as that storm system will pass just down to our south. We will see some clouds from it, but it looks like much of the moisture will miss us. Temperatures remain in the mid 40s which will be a bit warmer than Saturday.

Monday, any upslope snows will come to an end through the morning but not after causing a slow start to the week as many hit the roads. Budgeting for extra time here will be necessary! Clouds will likely remain most of the day west of the mountains while some clearing remains possible east. Highs in the 30s are expected.

Tuesday, we’ll dry out and bring some sunshine back to the forecast. Highs make a quick recovery into the low 40s for most, with the mountains remaining in the 30s.

In the extended forecast there aren’t any solid chances for rain and snow as we head into March but we’ll have to watch closely as this has been a very active pattern. Highs generally return to the 40s.

