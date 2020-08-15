Flooding Remains a Concern Today



Flash Flood Watch for Fayette, Nicholas and Pocahontas county until 2 PM Saturday.

Flash Flood Watch for Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier until 12 AM Sunday.

Saturday looks rainy too, once again following the same pattern as before. Temperatures will be a bit cooler through the day as highs only make it into the mid 70s. A warm front drifts closer to the region. This will bring with it another chance of very heavy rain moving into the area especially by the afternoon. While the heaviest rain is expected in the afternoon, unsettled weather is expected all day long. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you have a backup plan.

Flooding is a concern once more on Saturday. The slow moving and heavy nature of the storms could lead to additional issues throughout the day. A medium risk for flooding is in place across most of the area. Remember to turn around if you encounter water on the roadways.

Sunday brings a smaller chance for showers and storms. While we are not completely dry, there will be much more dry time and even some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer as highs make it back near 80 degrees. The flooding threat for Sunday is much much lower.

Monday and Tuesday look fairly dry! This will allow temperatures to make it back into the 80s throughout the afternoon. If we were to see a shower either day, it would be isolated in nature. Enjoy the break from the rain, because it doesn’t last very long.

Wednesday our rain chances are back on the rise as another stationary front sets up nearby along the east coast. Highs still remain towards the upper 70s for most of us.

Past mid-week, rain chances remain in the forecast for now, highs look to fluctuate through the upper 70s and low 80s into next weekend.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY:

A bit drier, still unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Just an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Smaller but not zero chances for rain. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. SATURDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances remain. Highs in the upper 70s.