Flooding Remains a Concern







AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, AND FAYETTE COUNTIES FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 7 AM FRIDAY AND FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES FROM 12 AM THURSDAY UNTIL 12 PM FRIDAY. DURING THIS PERIOD, HEAVY RAIN WITH THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. BE ON THE WATCH FOR HIGH WATER NEAR CREEKS AND STREAMS AS WELL AS AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE DURING THIS TIME.

Areal Flood Watch.

Flood Potential

DISCUSSION: By the evening and overnight hours, another strong low pressure system arrives along the front and brings back the widespread rain. This could be pretty heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as our temperatures stay in the low 50s and upper 40s through the night. The late Wednesday into early Thursday time frame will be an important period to watch out for any localized flooding.

Tonight’s Forecast

Showers continue on throughout Thursday, though the heaviest of the rain will be over heading into the evening. Temperatures will warm back up to about 60 degrees during the day. The front finally exits heading into the evening and that will allow temperatures overnight to drop cold enough where we could be dealing with some snow heading out the door on Friday morning.

The Day Ahead

Rain totals by Friday morning will be between 2 and 3 inches. We could even see an isolated spot higher than that. We have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding through Friday morning. Watch all flood prone areas including any bodies of water and poor drainage areas.

Rain Totals

Friday will bring cooler air. Highs will be stuck in the mid 30s and we could start the day off with some snow showers. We eventually dry out heading into the afternoon, but remain cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will drop below the freezing mark into Saturday morning. Snow totals Friday will generally be an inch or two with some picking up even less. It could still be slick out there through the morning commute.

We don’t look to stay dry for long after Friday. A quick hitting system looks to arrive on Saturday and bring a quick shot of snow Saturday night. This system looks to move in late during the afternoon and continue through the very early morning hours on Sunday before we briefly dry out. Very light accumulations will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s, but it doesn’t look like anything major. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and by Sunday afternoon we are dry with highs back in the 40s.

We do look to warm up once more heading into the following week. As a matter of fact, the first half of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in the forecast through much of next week. We may need to watch for flooding once more heading through next week.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Heavy rain likely, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Lows near 50.

THURSDAY:

More rain showers, some heavy at times early on. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers. Colder. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain and snow likely through the PM hours. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Drier after a morning snow shower. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Mostly dry with rain moving in late. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 50s.





